A motorist was killed in a head-on collision on the R617 near Boston in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Saturday evening.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said another driver is was in a critical condition and trapped in the wreckage.
Upon arrival paramedics found two drivers trapped in their vehicles.
“One of them sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. The second person sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to a specialist hospital for further care,” said Robertson.
Both vehicles required the use of the jaws of life to free the drivers.
The scene is currently active and authorities are in attendance.
IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN
