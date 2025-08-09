A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) regional manager Jacob Khoaele in La Lucia in January.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Khoaele, 53, died in a hail of bullets in his vehicle on Shelbourne Avenue on January 22.
He said the murder investigation was handed to provincial serious and violent crime, murder and robbery detectives who cracked the case and arrested twins Vukani and Vukile Mchunu aged 35 on July 27.
Investigations also pointed to Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, 38, as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.
Ngcobo made his first appearance on August 4 and is also an accused in a triple murder and attempted murder case in which he allegedly shot dead three people accused of murder in Msinsini in 2021.
“The three had just appeared in court when they were shot and killed inside a vehicle in Hibberdene on June 27 2024. A passer-by also sustained a gunshot shot wound during the incident,” said Netshiunda.
Detectives made another breakthrough on Friday at the Scottburgh magistrate’s court where a fourth suspect, 24, was arrested while appearing in a case of house robbery and attempted murder involving a homeowner who was shot and his vehicle stolen on November 11 2024.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday while the trio return to court on Tuesday.
Netshiunda said police were still searching for at least two more suspects in the Khoaele investigation.
TimesLIVE
Fourth suspect arrested over killing of Prasa manager in La Lucia
Image: 123RF/mackoflower
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) regional manager Jacob Khoaele in La Lucia in January.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Khoaele, 53, died in a hail of bullets in his vehicle on Shelbourne Avenue on January 22.
He said the murder investigation was handed to provincial serious and violent crime, murder and robbery detectives who cracked the case and arrested twins Vukani and Vukile Mchunu aged 35 on July 27.
Investigations also pointed to Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, 38, as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.
Ngcobo made his first appearance on August 4 and is also an accused in a triple murder and attempted murder case in which he allegedly shot dead three people accused of murder in Msinsini in 2021.
“The three had just appeared in court when they were shot and killed inside a vehicle in Hibberdene on June 27 2024. A passer-by also sustained a gunshot shot wound during the incident,” said Netshiunda.
Detectives made another breakthrough on Friday at the Scottburgh magistrate’s court where a fourth suspect, 24, was arrested while appearing in a case of house robbery and attempted murder involving a homeowner who was shot and his vehicle stolen on November 11 2024.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday while the trio return to court on Tuesday.
Netshiunda said police were still searching for at least two more suspects in the Khoaele investigation.
TimesLIVE
Protesters oppose bail for men allegedly linked to murder of KZN municipal worker
Cop husband in court over murder of Durban lawyer Thandokuhle Mkhize
KZN man caught while trying to flee after girlfriend’s murder is expected to plead guilty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos