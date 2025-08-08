News

Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2025 - 15:47
Two policemen were transporting a suspect from court when they were shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two police officers transporting a suspect from court were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the two detectives, who were killed at 10.30am, were attached to the trio task team.

“Our members went to fetch a suspect that was to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court in a case of business robbery that occurred in 2023,” Masondo said.

After appearing in court, the detectives were intercepted and fatally shot while taking him back into police custody. 

The detectives' firearms were taken and the suspect was seen driving the unmarked police car. It was found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene.

“We have launched a manhunt,” Masondo said.

