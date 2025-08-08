LATEST NEWS 

S Mag

Kgomotso Christopher: The perfect icon

Was there a time Kgomotso Christopher was not relevant? The answer is simple — not in the past two decades.

Emmanuel Tjiya
S Mag Editor-in-chief
Entertainment

WATCH | Car spinner Kaylin smashes stereotypes

Traditionally, cars were seen as boys’ toys, but Kaylin Oliphant’s remarkable 10-year car-spinning career smashes those ...

By Mahlohonolo Magadla
S Mag

Mahotella Queens' Hilda Tloubatla on passing down the legacy to new members

Hilda Tloubatla, the last surviving original member of the Mahotella Queens, isn’t slowing down – instead, the ...

Masego Seemela
Online journalist
"To be a powerful woman means to have the possibility, the right & responsibility to make choices that better oneself & better one's community" 
Graca Machel, humanitarian and former first lady. 

OPINION & ANALYSIS 

Opinion

OPINION | Women are bringing diversity and ...

Women are reshaping the industry, driving innovation and change. Women’s Month is an ideal moment to reflect on how far ...

By Maureen Phiri
Opinion

OPINION | We need inclusive science of human origins where all voice ...

Opportunities for women of colour in palaeoanthropology are limited by both structural inequalities and hostile ...

By Rebecca Ackermann
Opinion

OPINION | Gauteng must move from progress to parity on gender equality

The Gauteng government remains committed to ensuring that August is not only about the celebration of women, but ...

By Bongo Ntshangase
Opinion

OPINION | Girls in leadership should be the norm across Africa

We must stop seeing girls as beneficiaries of development and start seeing them as leaders of it

By Phuti Mogale
Opinion

OPINION | Women still carry heaviest burden of underfunded education system

This Women’s Month, let’s do more than celebrate resilience – let’s invest in what restores dignity. Education doesn’t ...

By Matshidiso Lencoasa and Gauta Mashego