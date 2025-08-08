Firm contracted to guard Gauteng school not paying officers

Security guard Nomsa* was so desperate for money to feed her family after not being paid for nine months that she borrowed R2,000 from a loan shark, knowing she’d have to pay back R3,000.
She missed three payments, so the loan shark came to her house one day and took her R6,500 TV.
Nomsa is one of dozens of security guards employed by Urban Watch Patrol who say many of them have not been receiving their salaries since October 2024.
The company is one of a few hired by the Gauteng education department to provide security at 32 of the 200 most violent schools in the province.
The department on Wednesday issued a memorandum to all security companies hired to guard high risk schools informing them that their contracts have been terminated as of August 7. The letter signed by Zondi Nkuna, director of security management services did not give reasons for the termination but instructed that no service provider will be allowed to deployed officers at schools without a purchase order number.
The guards said Urban Watch Patrol told them the department had not been paying its invoices.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the delay in paying the company was because it failed to submit the required paperwork on time.
“We will call a meeting with the implicated providers. They are expected to adhere to labour laws,” he said.
Nomsa said the guards were continuing to work for the sake of keeping their jobs despite not being paid. Many have been surviving on handouts from friends and family.
“I’m supposed to get R6,500 a month,” said the 37-year-old mother of three. “I borrowed R2,000 from a mashonisa because I had no food at home. He charged me R1,000 interest. I missed three repayments, and he came to take my TV. I just cried in silence while he disconnected it.”
Her partner is unemployed and the family now survives on a R350 child grant for two of their young children. Sometimes the family sleeps without eating.
“There are days we sleep with nothing [to eat]. We don’t have money for school transport anymore, so I pulled the kids out of school. I even went to the school principal to cry and plead my case. I am working but I still can’t feed my children,” she said.
Nomsa has worked for Urban Watch Patrol since October last year, guarding schools in Lenasia.
“If I didn’t live 30 minutes away from the school, I wouldn’t even be able to go to work because I wouldn’t be able to get money for transport. I walk every day – for what? They don’t care about us,” said Nomsa.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Some Urban Watch Patrol guards at the 32 schools say they haven’t been paid since March, while many others say they are owed for as much as eight months.
Mike*, a team leader based in Soweto, said he was owed more than R30,000.
“I started last year. This year I’ve only been paid for January, February and March. They promised to fix the issue but nothing has happened. I’ve had to move back to my mother’s house. If it wasn’t for the child grant, I wouldn’t survive.”
He said he earns R7,500 a month, but that sometimes they receive less “just to quiet us down”.
“It’s a three-year contract with the department of education, but there’s no fixed payday. When we ask questions, we’re told to wait,” he said.
The company is not new to crises. In 2022, guards blocked the entrance of the Filadelfia Secondary School in Soshanguve and started a fire to protest that they had not been paid for more than three months.
Sowetan reached out to Urban Watch Patrol on Wednesday for comment through their lawyer Themba Makamu from N Marholenis Attorneys.
Makamu told Sowetan that the company would not be commenting on the matter and also tried to discourage the newspaper from publishing the story, claiming it would give the company a bad image.
Sowetan also reached out directly to the company and was transferred to the firm's deputy CEO, who said she'd give us feedback but instead did not. Makamu told Sowetan not to contact the company again. “The company cannot comment anything, and you [are] still calling them,” he said.
Some workers have now taken their grievances to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
* Not their real names
