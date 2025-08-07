Would you donate your pet? Danish zoo slammed for requesting animal donations to feed its carnivores

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark has ignited fierce debate after it appealed to the public on social media to donate their healthy but unwanted pets to feed the zoo’s carnivores.
Some of the animals allowed for donation include chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs and even horses. The zoo defended the practice as part of its mission to maintain the natural behaviours and dietary needs of its predators such as tigers, lions, polar bears and lynx.
“Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs make up an important part of the diet of our predators - especially the European lynx which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild,” said Aalborg Zoo.
“In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity.”
The post explained that donated animals are “gently euthanised by trained staff” before being used as food. “That way, nothing goes to waste and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and wellbeing of our predators,” said the zoo.
On its website the zoo said their policy also accepts live horses as donations.
The zoo said animals must meet strict health and transport conditions including having a horse passport and being off any medical treatments for at least 30 days and that there may be a waiting list for such donations.
The zoo said it does not pay for the animals but allows donors to claim a tax deduction of DKK 5 (about R13) per kilogram of the horse’s weight if they provide their personal tax number. “If you do not wish to provide your CPR number to obtain a tax deduction, we are still happy to accept the horse,” said the zoo.
For smaller animals like chickens and guinea pigs, the zoo said it accepts up to four at a time on weekdays between 10am and 1pm and that bulk donations require appointments.
While some praised the zoo’s initiative as a pragmatic and ethical approach to waste and wildlife care, others were horrified by the idea of pets ending up as predator meals.
Facebook user Sandy Hsiao said: “How is putting a dead pet on a plate for a caged animal anything close to re-enactment of the nature.”
Another Facebook user Eva Høgh defended the idea as a humane solution. “Good initiative rather than being thrown in the trash when they are not cute any more, or the neighbour is tired of your hens suddenly getting roosters that are noisy and illegal within the city limits,” said Høgh.
This isn’t the first time zoos have turned to the public for help with feeding carnivores. The Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary in New Mexico for example accepts donations of dead livestock or animals that need to be humanely euthanised, noting it’s better than “having to dispose of the deceased in a landfill”.
The Alaska Zoo recently put out a call for frozen meat and fish donations.
Would you donate your pet? Danish zoo slammed for requesting animal donations to feed its carnivores
Image: Aalborg Zoo
Aalborg Zoo in Denmark has ignited fierce debate after it appealed to the public on social media to donate their healthy but unwanted pets to feed the zoo’s carnivores.
Some of the animals allowed for donation include chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs and even horses. The zoo defended the practice as part of its mission to maintain the natural behaviours and dietary needs of its predators such as tigers, lions, polar bears and lynx.
“Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs make up an important part of the diet of our predators - especially the European lynx which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild,” said Aalborg Zoo.
“In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity.”
The post explained that donated animals are “gently euthanised by trained staff” before being used as food. “That way, nothing goes to waste and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and wellbeing of our predators,” said the zoo.
On its website the zoo said their policy also accepts live horses as donations.
The zoo said animals must meet strict health and transport conditions including having a horse passport and being off any medical treatments for at least 30 days and that there may be a waiting list for such donations.
The zoo said it does not pay for the animals but allows donors to claim a tax deduction of DKK 5 (about R13) per kilogram of the horse’s weight if they provide their personal tax number. “If you do not wish to provide your CPR number to obtain a tax deduction, we are still happy to accept the horse,” said the zoo.
For smaller animals like chickens and guinea pigs, the zoo said it accepts up to four at a time on weekdays between 10am and 1pm and that bulk donations require appointments.
While some praised the zoo’s initiative as a pragmatic and ethical approach to waste and wildlife care, others were horrified by the idea of pets ending up as predator meals.
Facebook user Sandy Hsiao said: “How is putting a dead pet on a plate for a caged animal anything close to re-enactment of the nature.”
Another Facebook user Eva Høgh defended the idea as a humane solution. “Good initiative rather than being thrown in the trash when they are not cute any more, or the neighbour is tired of your hens suddenly getting roosters that are noisy and illegal within the city limits,” said Høgh.
This isn’t the first time zoos have turned to the public for help with feeding carnivores. The Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary in New Mexico for example accepts donations of dead livestock or animals that need to be humanely euthanised, noting it’s better than “having to dispose of the deceased in a landfill”.
The Alaska Zoo recently put out a call for frozen meat and fish donations.
READER LETTER | Tighten dog ownership laws
SPCA lodges criminal complaint against Mossel Bay municipality
Tiny creatures are big business: Smuggled ants worth R4,163 each on black market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos