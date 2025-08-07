News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By SowetanLIVE - 07 August 2025 - 10:29

Courtesy of SABC.

The High Court in Pretoria will hear arguments on when the defence requests to drop charges against the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop

Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum security ...
2 weeks ago

DJ Sumbody murder accused Molefe 'not a flight risk' as he applies for bail

Katiso “KT” Molefe, alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, says he had to sell his ...
17 hours ago

Pretoria murder accused has pending rape case – NPA

A Pretoria man arrested on Monday after the body of a woman he allegedly met on a website for sex workers was found in a shallow grave has a pending ...
21 hours ago

Eastern Cape man wanted for murder of ex-girlfriend and wife found dead

The 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old former girlfriend and 49-year-old wife in Ngobozana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday ...
20 hours ago

