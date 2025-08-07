Five pupils were arrested after a fire at Thuto-Lefa Secondary School in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in the destruction of two mobile classrooms.
“It is alleged that the incident may be linked to learner dissatisfaction with recent timetable changes introduced by the school,” the Gauteng education department said. “The objective of this adjustment is to ensure the completion of the academic syllabus and to provide adequate revision time ahead of upcoming preliminary examinations.”
Police arrested four grade 10 pupils and one in grade 9.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the incident.
“Burning a classroom is not a form of protest, it is a criminal act that robs learners of their right to quality education. We will not tolerate such destructive behaviour, and those responsible must face the full consequences of the law,” he said.
The department said it will work with the school and relevant stakeholders to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption. Officials will assess the damage and implement immediate interventions, including the possible deployment of temporary infrastructure.
Two classrooms burnt in suspected arson over timetable change
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
