News

Two classrooms burnt in suspected arson over timetable change

By TimesLIVE - 07 August 2025 - 07:57
Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Five pupils were arrested after a fire at Thuto-Lefa Secondary School in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in the destruction of two mobile classrooms.

“It is alleged that the incident may be linked to learner dissatisfaction with recent timetable changes introduced by the school,” the Gauteng education department said. “The objective of this adjustment is to ensure the completion of the academic syllabus and to provide adequate revision time ahead of upcoming preliminary examinations.”

Police arrested four grade 10 pupils and one in grade 9.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the incident.

“Burning a classroom is not a form of protest, it is a criminal act that robs learners of their right to quality education. We will not tolerate such destructive behaviour, and those responsible must face the full consequences of the law,” he said.

The department said it will work with the school and relevant stakeholders to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption. Officials will assess the damage and implement immediate interventions, including the possible deployment of temporary infrastructure.

TimesLIVE

Principal removed from school after bullying incident sees 16-year-old land in hospital

The principal of Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus has been temporarily removed after a brutal bullying incident that left a Grade 8 learner ...
News
3 days ago

Five pupils suspended over bullying of Eastern Cape schoolgirl

The Eastern Cape education department has suspended five pupils from a senior secondary school in the Mdantsane area.
News
2 days ago

Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral

The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly ...
News
3 days ago

Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees'

Eastern Cape police are taking seriously threats by extortionists targeting teachers at a secondary school in Ngqeleni.
News
6 days ago

Gauteng schools nearly debt-free, R2.8bn allocated to ease overcrowding

The Gauteng education department has settled almost all municipal debts owed by schools and set aside R2.8bn to tackle overcrowding in state schools ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...