Macpherson lays criminal charges against suspended IDT execs caught in R60k bribery scandal

He said the contracts should be reviewed and that the board should also uncover any additional allegations of corruption, with a clear focus on tracking the money flows and understanding the extent of the wrongdoing.
“Corruption cannot survive without enablers. It thrives when individuals in positions of power believe they can manipulate the media, intimidate whistleblowers, and weaponise public opinion to protect their own interests,” he said.
Macpherson said he wants the police to investigate not only the attempted bribery of Myburgh, but also the possible bribery of other journalists and political parties, who he said use social media bot accounts, and the role of public commentators.
“Let me be clear, these actions are not about one bribe or two individuals. They are about dismantling a culture of impunity that has taken root in parts of the public sector.
“Like the rest of SA, I am sickened by the allegations reported by Daily Maverick yesterday. How is it possible for any official to carry around R60,000 in cash – and even imply that government contracts could be offered in exchange for silence?
“While we have worked to clean up the IDT – at great personal cost, facing falsified voice notes, fabricated news articles, and a coordinated social media campaign – I remain resolute in my mission to restore the IDT to play its important role in society.”
A week ago, Macpherson released the findings of an independent forensic investigation which recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi, and other officials.
In October last year, the Daily Maverick published a series of articles “surrounding the R836m oxygen plant tender”, describing the IDT as the implementing agent in a multimillion-rand contract with the department of health for the rollout of PSA oxygen plants.
Macpherson said the tender was intended to deliver life-saving PSA oxygen plants to 60 hospitals across the country.
The minister said it was a project worth R836m and R528m had been allocated directly to the IDT for implementation.
SowetanLIVE
SowetanLIVE
