Health insurance: An affordable healthcare alternative
Given the high cost of medical aid cover in SA, there is growing demand for health insurance products that offer affordable solutions for basic primary medical care. These plans typically cover day-to-day general practitioner consultations, dentistry, optometry, acute and chronic medication and certain defined hospital events.
Medical aid and health insurance are not the same thing. Medical aid schemes provide comprehensive health benefits, including prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), which are a set of conditions that medical schemes are legally required to cover. Health insurance, on the other hand, pays a fixed amount for specific health events as outlined in the policy.
Unlike medical aid schemes, health insurance products are governed by short-term or long-term insurance laws and not medical aid regulations. This means they aren't required to include PMBs and can impose different waiting periods and maximum entry age limits.
To maintain affordability, they primarily focus on out-of-hospital primary care expenses like GP consultations, prescribed medication, basic dentistry and some optometry, often with strict network provider rules. They may also include a defined limit for emergency hospitalisation or stabilisation due to illness.
In collaboration with Discovery Health and Auto & General Insurance, Clicks offers an affordable health insurance product called Flexicare. Chief marketing officer at Clicks, Dr Melanie van Rooy, says that Flexicare is not a medical scheme, nor is it intended to be a substitute for medical scheme membership.
Instead, Flexicare provides quality, affordable access to primary healthcare for individuals and families who may not have access to medical scheme benefits. It covers medication, specialist consultations, maternity benefits and both in-person and online doctor consultations through a vast primary healthcare network of 12,000 providers.
Discovery Health’s chief growth officer, Maria Makhabane, says: “By investing in health insurance, you not only protect yourself from unexpected medical costs but also ensure access to quality healthcare when you need it most. It’s a crucial step towards a healthier, more secure future.
"Flexicare provides access to high-quality yet affordable private primary healthcare, covering everyday medical expenses such as unlimited consultations with nurses or network doctors and access to medication.”
It also includes preventative care, health checks, dental checks, eye tests and guidance on when and where to conduct these checks. Members also benefit from a suite of digital tools to manage and access their benefits on the go.
Flexicare boasts a membership base of 120,000, facilitating nearly 22,500 doctor consultations each month, with one in seven members filling a prescription. In 2024, the primary uses of Flexicare cover were for doctor consultations, chronic prescribed medicine, over-the-counter medicine and dentist appointments.
A unique feature of Flexicare is a 10% premium cashback and loyalty benefit for Clicks ClubCard members who purchase the product through a simple four-step Clicks digital process. For an average family of four, this translates to about R123.80 in monthly cashback, redeemable at any Clicks or The Body Shop stores nationwide.
“Flexicare is part of Clicks' strategy to make private healthcare cover easily available and affordable for everyone, with the added benefit of cashback, part of Clicks’ continued commitment to providing great value, convenience and rewards for customers,” says Van Rooy.
