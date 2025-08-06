WE'RE HIRING | Junior Video Producers: Arena Broadcast

Position: Junior Video Producer x2
Reporting to: Executive Producers
Department: Arena Broadcast (The Home Channel and Ignition TV)
Position type: One year contract
Location: Johannesburg
If lifestyle content is your passion and you have at least one year of video creation experience, this is your opportunity to join a dynamic, creative team where growth and fresh opportunities await.
Main Responsibilities
- Direct and produce inserts
- Write scripts
- Come up with great stories ideas
- Be able to edit on Adobe Premier
- Required to create and repackage content for our Instagram, Facebook and YouTube platforms
- Stay abreast with industry trends, audience preferences, and emerging technologies to innovate good content
Skills and experience
- Personal skills
- Attention to detail
- Well organised
- Enthusiastic
- Creative
- Team orientated
- Excellent English with other language skills and can-do attitude
Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in media or related field
- Versatile show reel and a valid driver's licence required
The closing date is: 18 August 2025
Please send your CV to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
