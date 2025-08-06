News

WE'RE HIRING | Junior Video Producers: Arena Broadcast

06 August 2025 - 11:56
Arena Holdings is hiring.
Arena Holdings is hiring.
Image: 123RF

Position: Junior Video Producer x2

Reporting to: Executive Producers

Department: Arena Broadcast (The Home Channel and Ignition TV)

Position type: One year contract

Location: Johannesburg

If lifestyle content is your passion and you have at least one year of video creation experience, this is your opportunity to join a dynamic, creative team where growth and fresh opportunities await.

Main Responsibilities

  • Direct and produce inserts
  • Write scripts
  • Come up with great stories ideas
  • Be able to edit on Adobe Premier
  • Required to create and repackage content for our Instagram, Facebook and YouTube platforms
  • Stay abreast with industry trends, audience preferences, and emerging technologies to innovate good content

Skills and experience

  • Personal skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Well organised
  • Enthusiastic
  • Creative
  • Team orientated
  • Excellent English with other language skills and can-do attitude

Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification in media or related field
  • Versatile show reel and a valid driver's licence required

Please send your CV to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

The closing date is: 18 August 2025

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...