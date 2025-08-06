News

WATCH LIVE | Court hears Ramaphosa’s application in apartheid-era crime case

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2025 - 10:25

Courtesy of SABC

Twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era crimes are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government in the Pretoria high court, seeking constitutional damages for the government's failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa appoints Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed justice Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice.Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the ...
News
5 days ago

It's no longer palatable to ignore Gaza genocide, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the moves by countries such as France to recognise Palestine as its own state, saying it no longer makes sense ...
News
6 days ago

SACP dual members have rights and duties to the ANC, Ramaphosa warns

The ANC has sent its clearest public warning to its tripartite alliance, the South African Communist Party (SACP).
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...