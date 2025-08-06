The Quick Interview | How errant motorists will be punished by the Aarto system

The demerit-based enforcement system set to be implemented in December with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) will see motorists allocated points for offences they have committed and face the suspension or cancellation of their licences if they accumulate too many, in addition to any penalty fee they have to pay. The Road Traffic Infringement Agency, spokesperson Monde Mkalipi, spoke to Sowetan about the process.
Sowetan: Why are you implementing Aarto?
Mkalipi: The main intention of Aarto is to change the behaviour of road users because we have a high number of fatalities on our roads. Annually, we have an average of 12,000 to 14,000 people who die on our roads. Aarto, and the points system in particular, seeks to deter motorists from violating the laws of the road. .
Sowetan: How will the system work?
Mkalipi: A motorist who breaks the law would get a ticket, and when they admit guilt by paying, the demerit points would be allocated to them. Each road user will start at the zero point. If they accumulate 16 points, that means they have one point over the threshold, which is 15, and they will be off the road for three months. For every demerit point to fall away, you must be off the road for three months. So if you have 18, it means you are going to be off the road for nine months.
Sowetan: What happens to drivers who repeatedly break the law?
Mkalipi: If you break the law again and your driving licence is suspended for the second time, and then the third time, then it’s going to be taken away. Habitual infringers may be referred to a driver rehabilitation programme during their suspension period. This programme is designed to expose them to the real-life consequences of reckless driving. The goal is to educate and rehabilitate drivers who consistently violate traffic laws.
Sowetan: Do some infringements earn more demerit points than others?
Mkalipi: Yes. The system distinguishes between infringements and offences. The highest demerit points are six, usually for serious violations with a criminal element, like driving under the influence of alcohol, which must be proven in court, and also driving over the speed limit.
Sowetan: If a driver commits an offence, how will it be communicated to them?
Mkalipi: There are three ways of communicating the infringement notice. The first is personal service, where a traffic officer stops you and gives you the infringement notice. The second one is delivery via email, and the third is registered mail.
Sowetan: Are there any measures to ensure the system isn’t abused?
Mkalipi: The system is highly automated, making it hard for people to interfere with or corrupt it. Every action is traceable. If someone checks an infringement using your ID, the system logs who accessed it.
Sowetan: What if I decide to use someone else’s car during my suspension?
Mkalipi: That becomes a serious offence. If you are caught driving while suspended, you will be taken to court.
Sowetan: How do you distinguish between the vehicle owner and the driver?
Mkalipi: The ticket initially goes to the vehicle owner. The owner can then redirect it to the actual driver by filling out a nomination form (RTO 04 or RTO 07). Once processed, the ticket and liability transfer to the driver.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | How errant motorists will be punished by the Aarto system
Image: Supplied
