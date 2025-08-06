“Today, DHS conducted a third country deportation flight to Eswatini. These criminal illegal aliens are so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back. We are removing these convicted criminals from our soil so they can never hurt another American victim.”
SA confronts Eswatini over dangerous US prisoners transfer
Reports say 150 more hardened criminals are set to be sent to the country again
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The SA government has raised alarm about the arrival of a group of dangerous criminals of various nationalities who were deported from the US to Eswatini.
The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) said on Tuesday it had raised concerns with the Kingdom of Eswatini about the profile of the individuals and the potential adverse impact on SA’s national security.
The statement came on the back of President Donald Trump implementing punitive 30% tariffs on all SA exports to US. The tariffs regime has sparked fears of job losses in the agricultural sector, with government set to announce measures to support the affected SA companies to look for alternative markets.
On Monday, the government summoned Eswatini high commissioner to SA to express the country’s concern about its accepting of hardened criminals from the US. The move was prompted by reports that about 150 additional criminals were set to be sent to Eswatini by the US.
Three weeks ago, the department of homeland security (DHS) in the US took to X to announce the transfer of five men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam and Yemen to Eswatini.
“Today, DHS conducted a third country deportation flight to Eswatini. These criminal illegal aliens are so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back. We are removing these convicted criminals from our soil so they can never hurt another American victim.”
According to insiders, the Eswatini representative told SA government that the neighbouring country was not aware of plans to accept more hardened criminals and expressed doubt that the country would have capacity to take more prisoners from the US. “If it was just five (criminals) it wouldn’t be a big deal. But 150 (criminals) is a lot,” said an insider.
According to US authorities, attempts to deport the initial five men to their own countries were rejected. .
Chrispin Phiri, Dirco spokesperson, said minister Ronald Lamola had noted the earlier statement by Eswatini and the US, in which they indicated they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin.
“While respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of SA is deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on SA’s national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries,” Phiri said.
Security experts in SA had reacted with shock at the news of America dumping its criminals on a country so close to SA borders.
Prof Kedibone Phage from the faculty of governance at North West University last night told Sowetan that SA had every right to raise a concern.
“This is a step in the right direction because it is really unthinkable that a country can receive the most dangerous criminals that are coming from very far ... It is quite interesting that eSwatini could strike this kind of a deal, but I think SA statement is positive and is a step in the right direction,” he said.
Phage added that the citizens needed more confirmation and affirmation from the government that it will make sure that the deportees do not come to SA. “ We need lots of assurances from government that they are on high alert to make sure that as a country, our safety is not compromised,” said Phage.
Phage added that the timing of the statement suggests that there could be more than what meets the eye. “The statement is very reactive and shows that South Africans are on their own. We have a lot of questions to ask of Eswatini to agree to such a move without South Africa’s knowledge... it means that they [American government] are starting a serious diplomatic wedge between our two countries. In essence, it means we are way too late to even consider engaging eSwatini meaningfully on this matter.”
