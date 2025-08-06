Lesufi suspends community safety HoD and CFO

Earlier, in the legislature, Lesufi was questioned about the results of lifestyle audits concerning the health HoD, Lesiba Malotana and he said his audit has yet to be finalised.
DA MPL and Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom questioned him on the delayed removal of Malotana, suggesting he was being protected politically. “You’ve already announced [three weeks ago] your decision that he’s going to go. But I’m going to tell you, premier, if he doesn’t go, then you’re no longer the premier of this province because it means that an official has more power than you,” he said.
“You are the premier of the province. You have the power to remove him. And now you say he’s one of those whose lifestyle audit is outstanding. Everybody else’s lifestyle audits are complete. Why is his outstanding? You know this fellow has received political protection from the highest level, and you are powerless to remove him. That’s the reality of it.”
In his response, Lesufi said he would finalise the matter based on facts and evidence, not public pressure. “I act on evidence. Don’t shout it and scream it. The evidence I have is insufficient, and the institution conducting the lifestyle audits has requested an extension. I’ve granted that extension. When they conclude the report, I’ll be in a position to take action,” he said.
“If the DA wants me to act on the basis of their anger — government doesn’t function that way. If the DA has evidence of corruption or wrongdoing by the HoD, I’m asking them now: give it to me so that I can act.I’m not going to act on hearsay and plunge this government into a crisis just to please your ‘public pleasure’.
“What we are doing here is evidence-based. We are waiting for that evidence. It’s unfortunate that this is the only HoD whose lifestyle audit is still pending. And I’ve said it in this house: this appointment is pending, and once finalised, I’ll make an announcement. If you want to dictate who controls me, there’s only one formation that controls me – and that formation is the ANC.”
SowetanLIVE
Lesufi suspends community safety HoD and CFO
Premier says lifestyle audit of health HoD is yet to be finalised, and he'll only act on evidence, not hearsay
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the head of department (HoD) of community safety, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, and CFO Mduduzi Malope with immediate effect after the conclusion of a forensic investigation into financial irregularities within the department.
The investigation was conducted by the provincial forensic audit unit in the premier’s office, and forms part of the 39 forensic reports that Lesufi released to the public on Sunday.
He said acting appointments will be made for the HoD and CFO roles to ensure the department continues its service delivery mandate without disruption. “These suspensions are a necessary step to protect the integrity of the investigation and the department. It is a precautionary measure to allow space for a fair and unbiased process,” he said.
Lesufi stressed the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to clean governance and the ethical use of public funds. “We are determined to restore public trust by upholding the highest standards of integrity. Corruption and misconduct have no place in this administration,” he said, adding that through proactive and corrective measures, the government will ensure the ethical and responsible use of public funds.
Earlier, in the legislature, Lesufi was questioned about the results of lifestyle audits concerning the health HoD, Lesiba Malotana and he said his audit has yet to be finalised.
DA MPL and Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom questioned him on the delayed removal of Malotana, suggesting he was being protected politically. “You’ve already announced [three weeks ago] your decision that he’s going to go. But I’m going to tell you, premier, if he doesn’t go, then you’re no longer the premier of this province because it means that an official has more power than you,” he said.
“You are the premier of the province. You have the power to remove him. And now you say he’s one of those whose lifestyle audit is outstanding. Everybody else’s lifestyle audits are complete. Why is his outstanding? You know this fellow has received political protection from the highest level, and you are powerless to remove him. That’s the reality of it.”
In his response, Lesufi said he would finalise the matter based on facts and evidence, not public pressure. “I act on evidence. Don’t shout it and scream it. The evidence I have is insufficient, and the institution conducting the lifestyle audits has requested an extension. I’ve granted that extension. When they conclude the report, I’ll be in a position to take action,” he said.
“If the DA wants me to act on the basis of their anger — government doesn’t function that way. If the DA has evidence of corruption or wrongdoing by the HoD, I’m asking them now: give it to me so that I can act.I’m not going to act on hearsay and plunge this government into a crisis just to please your ‘public pleasure’.
“What we are doing here is evidence-based. We are waiting for that evidence. It’s unfortunate that this is the only HoD whose lifestyle audit is still pending. And I’ve said it in this house: this appointment is pending, and once finalised, I’ll make an announcement. If you want to dictate who controls me, there’s only one formation that controls me – and that formation is the ANC.”
SowetanLIVE
Lesufi defends decision not to fire poor-performing Hods
Forensic reports unmask rot among staff in Gauteng
Lesufi removes three HODs who failed lifestyle audits
R1.4m lost to financial misconduct by Gauteng govt officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos