How to choose the best medical aid cover for your needs

Navigating the medical aid landscape can feel overwhelming and, at times, even confusing, given the variety of plans and different benefit options on offer. The result is that many people choose the wrong plans for their budgets, circumstances and needs, leaving them frustrated with the cover they receive and viewing medical aid as nothing more than a grudge purchase.
However, in a country where the public health system is often under strain, medical aid isn’t just a luxury – it’s a critical tool for protecting your health and wellbeing. And as the cost of living continues to climb, getting real value from your cover has never been more important.
“Medical aid should feel like a safety net, not a financial burden,” says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas Medical Fund. “The key is choosing a plan that works for your life, not someone else’s. That’s where most people get stuck.”
A flashy benefits brochure means nothing if the plan doesn’t match your lifestyle. The best place to start is with your own health care usage. Ask yourself: am I someone who only goes to the doctor when it’s absolutely necessary or do I rely on regular check-ups, chronic medicine or ongoing specialist care? Child dependants, planning a pregnancy, where you live (whether in an urban or more remote area) are also important factors to consider.
Hospital plans are the most basic medical aid option, providing in-hospital care for hospital stays, including surgeries and specialist treatments. It does not cover out-of-hospital expenses such as GP visits and medication.
A hospital plan is ideal for those who only want cover for medical emergencies but are prepared to pay out of pocket for costs such as GP and dentist visits, as well as medication. More comprehensive plans are a more suitable option for those who expect higher medical bills and want to be covered for both in-hospital and out-of-hospital expenses, but come with a higher price tag.
Bonitas, one of the most trusted names in South African private healthcare, allows its members to choose from a wide range of plans, from income-based options such as BonCap for lower income earners, to more comprehensive plans for families and members with chronic conditions. There are also digital-first plans like BonStart and BonStart Plus, aimed at younger, tech-savvy members who prefer virtual consultations and app-based healthcare support.
It’s important to understand what you’re paying for. A lower monthly premium might seem appealing, but it’s not much help if the cover doesn’t stretch far enough when you need it. Always check what’s included (and, more importantly, what’s not).
That means understanding what portion of your day-to-day care (like GP visits, dentist appointments and medication) is covered, what happens when you end up in hospital, whether the relevant chronic conditions are supported and if you will be expected to pay anything upfront.
“People often don’t realise how fast out-of-pocket costs can add up if they haven’t read the fine print,” says Callakoppen. “Things like co-payments for specialist visits or limits on mental health benefits can catch you off guard, which is why it’s so important to know what you’re paying for.”
Features like Hospital-at-Home for certain conditions, free preventive screenings and dedicated care programmes for everything from diabetes to cancer and mental health are just some of the ways Bonitas ensures its members receive more value from their plans, he says.
How to choose the best medical aid cover for your needs
Complete guide on what to look for in a medical aid plan
Image: 123RF/tapati
Navigating the medical aid landscape can feel overwhelming and, at times, even confusing, given the variety of plans and different benefit options on offer. The result is that many people choose the wrong plans for their budgets, circumstances and needs, leaving them frustrated with the cover they receive and viewing medical aid as nothing more than a grudge purchase.
However, in a country where the public health system is often under strain, medical aid isn’t just a luxury – it’s a critical tool for protecting your health and wellbeing. And as the cost of living continues to climb, getting real value from your cover has never been more important.
“Medical aid should feel like a safety net, not a financial burden,” says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas Medical Fund. “The key is choosing a plan that works for your life, not someone else’s. That’s where most people get stuck.”
A flashy benefits brochure means nothing if the plan doesn’t match your lifestyle. The best place to start is with your own health care usage. Ask yourself: am I someone who only goes to the doctor when it’s absolutely necessary or do I rely on regular check-ups, chronic medicine or ongoing specialist care? Child dependants, planning a pregnancy, where you live (whether in an urban or more remote area) are also important factors to consider.
Hospital plans are the most basic medical aid option, providing in-hospital care for hospital stays, including surgeries and specialist treatments. It does not cover out-of-hospital expenses such as GP visits and medication.
A hospital plan is ideal for those who only want cover for medical emergencies but are prepared to pay out of pocket for costs such as GP and dentist visits, as well as medication. More comprehensive plans are a more suitable option for those who expect higher medical bills and want to be covered for both in-hospital and out-of-hospital expenses, but come with a higher price tag.
Bonitas, one of the most trusted names in South African private healthcare, allows its members to choose from a wide range of plans, from income-based options such as BonCap for lower income earners, to more comprehensive plans for families and members with chronic conditions. There are also digital-first plans like BonStart and BonStart Plus, aimed at younger, tech-savvy members who prefer virtual consultations and app-based healthcare support.
It’s important to understand what you’re paying for. A lower monthly premium might seem appealing, but it’s not much help if the cover doesn’t stretch far enough when you need it. Always check what’s included (and, more importantly, what’s not).
That means understanding what portion of your day-to-day care (like GP visits, dentist appointments and medication) is covered, what happens when you end up in hospital, whether the relevant chronic conditions are supported and if you will be expected to pay anything upfront.
“People often don’t realise how fast out-of-pocket costs can add up if they haven’t read the fine print,” says Callakoppen. “Things like co-payments for specialist visits or limits on mental health benefits can catch you off guard, which is why it’s so important to know what you’re paying for.”
Features like Hospital-at-Home for certain conditions, free preventive screenings and dedicated care programmes for everything from diabetes to cancer and mental health are just some of the ways Bonitas ensures its members receive more value from their plans, he says.
Image: Supplied
Don’t be afraid of changing plans. “Change is the only constant in life, which means just because a plan worked for you five years ago doesn’t mean it still fits. Having a baby, being diagnosed with a condition, changing jobs or even just getting older are all reasons to reassess your cover every year and make changes when needed,” says Callakoppen.
“Too many people stay locked into outdated plans simply because switching feels overwhelming. But if your cover isn’t giving you peace of mind, it’s time to rethink it.”
This includes switching schemes if you have to; most people don’t realise that you can change medical aids during the year, not just at year-end – bearing in mind that waiting periods may apply.
If the thought of comparing plans and trying to understand network rules, formulary lists and benefit limits makes your brain short-circuit, you’re not alone. Medical aid brokers exist for a reason and the good news is, they’re free. A broker can assess your needs, compare options across different schemes and help you make the best decision for you and your family so that you are not overpaying for benefits you’ll never use.
“Choosing a medical aid doesn’t have to be a nightmare but it does require honesty, some homework and a partner that puts your health first,” says Callakoppen.
Health insurance: An affordable healthcare alternative
NHI is fiscally impossible, says the Health Funders Association
Get ready for a medical aid reboot. Change is coming, Mzansi
Medical aid mastery means getting the cover you need
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos