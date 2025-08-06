How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work

You can elect to be tried in court when issued with an infringement notice (only for infringement notices with an infringement date up to November 30), when you receive a courtesy letter, or when your representation for an infringement fails.
Examples of fines and demerit points allocation
- Exceeding speed limit 11km/h-15km/h: R250 and zero points
- Exceeding speed limit 16km/h-20km/h: R500 and one point
- Exceeding speed limit 21km/h-25km/h: R750 and two points
- Exceeding speed limit more than 40km/h: Court and six points
- Failing to keep left: R1,000 and three points
- Failing to use indicators: R500 and one point
- Vehicle not registered or licensed: R1,000 and three points
- Vehicle with no number plates: Court and six points
- Vehicle with only one number plate: R500 and two points
- Driver not licensed: R1,250 and four points
- Driver’s licence not in vehicle: R1,250 and four points
- Disobeying stop sign or robot: R750 and two points
- Driving under the influence of alcohol: Court and six points
Infringement notices, courtesy letters and enforcement orders
An infringement notice is served on an alleged infringer to know they have contravened a traffic law. It can either be issued on the side of the road, via postage or it can be an electronic infringement issued via email. Paying the penalty within 32 days of receiving it qualifies you for a 50% discount.
If you fail to act within 32 days, the RTIA issues a courtesy letter. This removes the 50% discount and adds a R100 fee for the courtesy letter. Within 32 days you may pay the full penalty, arrange to pay it in instalments or make a written representation setting out why you are not liable for the infringement. If your representation fails you must pay an additional R200 administrative penalty.
If you fail to act within 32 days of the courtesy letter, the RTIA issues an enforcement order that electronically blocks issuing of documents on NaTIS, meaning that no driving licence, professional driving permit or vehicle licence disc may be issued. It also allocates demerit points to your name.
How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work
Government has announced the rollout of the long-awaited Aarto system
Image: Supplied
On August 1 the government gazetted the legislation for the long-delayed Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system to be rolled out.
The second phase will be implemented on December 1 in 69 municipalities, with the remaining 144 municipalities to follow on April 1 2026.
The demerit points system comes into effect countrywide on September 1 2026, designed to ensure that habitual traffic offenders are removed from South Africa's roads.
Aarto is the government’s plan to replace the criminal system with an administrative one. With Aarto, drivers will be allocated points for offences and face suspension or cancellation of their licences if they accumulate too many, in addition to any penalty fee payable.
It is administered by the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA), a state-owned entity financed from fines and money appropriated by parliament.
Aarto decriminalises most traffic violations and subjects them to administrative processes. It does this by categorising road traffic violations as infringements or offences. Infringements (decriminalised violations) are dealt with administratively and offences are dealt with in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.
Here's how it will work
Drivers start with zero points, with different infringements carrying different demerit points depending on severity, up to a maximum of six points. The points are in addition to a penalty fee imposed for the infringement or the requirement to go to court for more serious offences.
For initial infringements, drivers will have the option to resolve them within 32 days and benefit from a 50% discount or choose other options such as submitting a representation or paying in instalments.
A driver may accumulate up to 15 demerit points without losing their driving privileges.
The licence of a driver is suspended for three months for each demerit point above the threshold. One demerit point is deducted for every three months the driver does not incur any additional demerit points. Four points can be reduced on completion of a rehabilitation programme.
Driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period is a criminal offence. A conviction can result in a fine or imprisonment for up to one year or both. A driver’s licence may be suspended twice in the lifetime of its holder. If the threshold is again exceeded after two suspensions, the driver’s licence is cancelled.
In the case of a cancelled licence, the driver will have to start with a learner’s licence once the disqualification period has lapsed.
If you receive an infringement notice but were not the driver of the vehicle, you may nominate the driver who committed the infringement. You must nominate a driver in the first 32 days after receiving an infringement notice. This may be done on the online.aarto.gov.za website.
If you believe there are reasonable grounds for cancelling your infringement notice, you may submit a representation on the same website.
Examples of fines and demerit points allocation
