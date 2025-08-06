Fears sick miners could lose out on R5bn compensation fund

When GroundUp contacted Tshiamiso Trust about the budget shortfall, spokesperson Lusanda Jiya wouldn’t confirm or deny it, but hinted that the trust was exploring cost-cutting measures. “In addition to scrutinising our operational efficiency more closely, and exploring avenues for cost reduction, strategies are under way to secure sufficient budget to fulfil our mandate,” she said.
JFM says Tshiamiso could have saved millions if it had not yielded to mining company pressure to re-examine ex-miners who already have MBOD (Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases) certificates. These certificates would indicate if a miner has TB or silicosis.
Despite the trust deed allowing the use of these certificates to file a claim, mining agents reportedly rejected the findings and demanded original diagnostic documents. “In layman’s language, what they are asking is equivalent to traffic police rejecting your driver’s licence and demanding to see your eye test and learner’s licence as well,” Meyburgh said.
She said if ex-miners were allowed to use their MBOD certificates, chances are the trust would use up the R5bn fund earlier.
George Kahn, a human rights lawyer who was part of the legal team that represented miners during the class action lawsuit, also expressed reservations. “As lawyers, we told the judges the process would bypass medical tests to save money and speed up payouts, and the judges looked at the process and approved it,” he said.
“If the trust is now running short of funds and claimants can’t use these certificates, the question is, has the process we all agreed on been followed?”
Meyburgh also noted that many ex-miners were classified in the lowest tier – class 1 silicosis – and are only eligible for a R70,000 payout. “This appears to be aimed at limiting mining companies’ payouts,” she said.
The mining industry denied interfering with the trust or blocking payments, and expressed willingness to discuss the budget shortfall to ensure all eligible claimants were compensated.
James Wellsted, executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs at Sibanye-Stillwater, said that asking claimants to undergo medical tests to confirm TB and silicosis was “entirely reasonable” as it ensured that money was paid to legitimate claimants.
“If, after undergoing further medical tests, [claimants] were found to be ineligible, that would support the rationale for not just accepting any medical certificate,” he said. “If the medical certificates were all valid, why were they not corroborated by the medical tests?”
Mining companies’ representative Paul Pretorius said discussions about the government-issued certificates were ongoing, and the differences among parties within the trust should be expected given the complexity of the 2018 agreement, as long as these were constructive and ensured eligible claimants received their benefits.
“We reject the allegation that the mining companies or their agent are seeking to frustrate the work of the trust or to limit compensation,” he said.
Pretorius attributed the slow pace of paying claimants to challenges in tracing them and processing claims across South African borders.
To date, the trust has paid more than R2.1bn to just over 23,000 claimants. — GroundUp
