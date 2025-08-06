News

DJ Sumbody murder accused Molefe 'not a flight risk' as he applies for bail

06 August 2025 - 17:11
Katiso 'KT' Molefe and Michael Pule Tau in the Alexandra magistrate's court where they appeared in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Katiso “KT” Molefe, alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, says he had to sell his Mercedes-Benz V Class vehicle to pay his legal fees.

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday for a bail hearing. He faces four counts of murder and four of conspiracy to commit murder.

In his affidavit he said he was not a flight risk.

Most of his bail application referred to aspects considered by the Pretoria high court when he was released on R100,000 bail on another murder charge: the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

“I was arrested at my home. The police arrived in the Nyala vehicle and started attempting to forcibly crash through my gate by pushing the Nyala vehicle against my gate. I opened the gate to stop them from further damaging my gate,” he said. 

“There was no reason for this brazen and excessive show of force. Not only was I abiding by my conditions of bail [in the Swart case] but the investigating officer could have contacted me and requested me to hand myself over.”

Molefe said he was out on bail on another case and his personal circumstances satisfy his release on bail. His circumstances had not changed since he was released on bail and he did not resist arrest.

Molefe complained that he was detained at Kgosi Mampuru prison in a section where it is difficult to consult his lawyers.

“I'm held in the old Pretoria Central prison and the consulting facilities have little light.”

He intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza were shot dead in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in November 2022.

Molefe is also charged with the murder of DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, in March 2022 outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto.

He said he earned R200,000 per month from his businesses and his Sandhurst property had a municipal value of R17m.

He owned the Mercedes-Benz V Class and a Range Rover, and sold the Mercedes-Benz to pay for his legal fees.

