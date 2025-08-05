News

WATCH | Power outage forces adjournment of taxi boss murder case

Judge Mosopa had just ruled on the admissibility of a confession made by one of the alleged hitmen

05 August 2025 - 13:09
Just as the state was to about to place Kudumane's confession on record after Mosopoa had ruled it was admissible, the power tripped.
Just as the state was to about to place Kudumane's confession on record after Mosopoa had ruled it was admissible, the power tripped.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

Hearings in the Pretoria high court had to be temporarily adjourned when the facility was plunged into darkness just after midday due to a power outage.

In court GC, Judge Mokhine Mosopa had just ruled on the admissibility of a confession made by one of the alleged hitmen in a case involving a woman accused of ordering a hit on her husband.

Rebecca Vuelwa Mfolo stands accused of hiring Lucky Kudumane, Bafana Mototsoe and Sfiso Manana to kill taxi boss Aubrey Molefe-Mfolo.

Just as the state was to about to place Kudumane's confession on record after Mosopa had ruled it was admissible, the power tripped. Members of the public sitting in the gallery hastily switched on their cellphone torches and  Mosopa adjourned the matter.

The accused were immediately taken back to the cells as the defence and the prosecutor waited for an update on how long the power will be out.

SowetanLIVE

Pretoria high court temporarily closed due to power outage in city centre

The court's back-up generator is out of commission.
News
5 months ago

Water crisis hits courts of justice

The Johannesburg water crisis has now affected the administration of justice, with the two busiest courts in the province – the high court and the ...
News
5 months ago

Soweto residents protest over power outages

After enduring three days without power, the residents of Meadowlands in Soweto took to the streets and set tyres on fire in protest.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...