Hearings in the Pretoria high court had to be temporarily adjourned when the facility was plunged into darkness just after midday due to a power outage.
In court GC, Judge Mokhine Mosopa had just ruled on the admissibility of a confession made by one of the alleged hitmen in a case involving a woman accused of ordering a hit on her husband.
Rebecca Vuelwa Mfolo stands accused of hiring Lucky Kudumane, Bafana Mototsoe and Sfiso Manana to kill taxi boss Aubrey Molefe-Mfolo.
WATCH | Power outage forces adjournment of taxi boss murder case
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings
Just as the state was to about to place Kudumane's confession on record after Mosopa had ruled it was admissible, the power tripped. Members of the public sitting in the gallery hastily switched on their cellphone torches and Mosopa adjourned the matter.
The accused were immediately taken back to the cells as the defence and the prosecutor waited for an update on how long the power will be out.
SowetanLIVE
