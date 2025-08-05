News

‘Time-wasting fee’: Sex worker ‘extorts R70k’ from man who refused her services

Man contacts Reaction Unit SA when the woman demands an extra R25 000

05 August 2025 - 14:03
The man had made a telephonic contact with the woman on Friday last week to inquire about her services. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/terovesalainen

A KwaZulu-Natal man has allegedly been extorted of R70,000 by an escort after he declined her services. 

The extortionist forwarded him pictures from his social media accounts and threatened to contact his family and inform them he attempted to solicit the services of an escort
Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson 

The man had made a telephonic contact with the woman on Friday last week to inquire about her services. However, he had second thoughts and declined to make a booking and ended the conversation. He then started receiving threatening messages from the woman, who demanded money she called a 'time-wasting fee'. 

According to the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), whom the man contacted for help, the man initially refused to make the payment. "The extortionist forwarded him pictures from his social media accounts and threatened to contact his family and inform them he attempted to solicit the services of an escort," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

"The victim thereafter made three payments totalling R70,000 into three different bank accounts provided by the woman. The client [contacted] Rusa on Monday after he received demands for further payment of R25,000."

Balram said the man's bank accounts were depleted.

SowetanLIVE

