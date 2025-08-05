The Quick Interview | Why is monetary policy vital and who sets it?

Last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana dismissed the expectation that there will be an announcement on a move to 3% inflation target during his medium-term budget policy statement. This followed comments by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s monetary policy which had preference to target inflation at 3%. Economist Duma Gqubule spoke to Sowetan about why monetary policy is important, and who sets it.
Sowetan: What exactly is monetary policy and who sets it?
Gqubule: Monetary policy refers to the tools used by a central bank – in SA’s case, the Reserve Bank – to control interest rates and manage inflation, though unlike some other countries, SA’s mandate focuses solely on inflation. In countries like the US, central banks follow a broader mandate that includes both inflation and employment, while others even consider climate and industrial policy. In SA, monetary policy is supposed to be set by the government through democratic processes involving parliament, the president, cabinet, and National Treasury – not unilaterally by the Reserve Bank. The recent move by the Reserve Bank to implement a 3% inflation target without broader government approval is seen as an overreach and a violation of these democratic norms.
Sowetan: What is inflation targeting and what are the implications of it, especially for SA consumers?
Gqubule: Inflation targeting in SA means keeping inflation within a 3% to 6% range by adjusting interest rates when it goes outside that band. However, interest rates are only effective in curbing demand-driven inflation – when people are spending too much – which has not been the case in SA over the past 25 years. Instead, all inflationary spikes have been caused by supply-side shocks such as exchange rate fluctuations, oil and food prices, droughts, and global events like Covid-19.
Sowetan: Is there a benefit to inflation targeting?
Gqubule: SA gains no real benefit from its current inflation-targeting policy, as interest rates remain among the highest globally despite low inflation. The country faces economic stagnation, with growth under 1% for a third year and the second-highest unemployment rate in the world. Critics argue that the Reserve Bank’s narrow focus on inflation ignores urgent national priorities like job creation and GDP growth. Given that inflation in SA has not been a consistent problem for the past 25 years, the continued emphasis on controlling it is seen as misguided.
Sowetan: How exactly does it affect everyday lives of consumers, especially when you're looking at homes and cars?
Gqubule: You're paying 10.5% for car interest, and the economy is growing at less than 1%. So as a company, how are you going to invest in an economy that's not growing – and borrow money to invest and open a factory – if you're paying 10.5% and the economy is growing at 1%? You’d rather put the money in the bank ... that’s why there’s cash. Companies are keeping cash. There's hundreds of billions of rands of cash. Because it makes more sense to keep it in the bank and earn the 10.5% or whatever it is, you know?
Sowetan: What is the next step now?
Gqubule: They've [Reserve Bank] crossed the line. It’s just like Treasury crossed the line when it implemented the VAT without consulting. And then we ended up with a few budgets, and they were humbled like they've never been. So these two institutions – Treasury and the central bank – they have become too powerful and arrogant. They've got to stay in their lane and stop this offensive campaign to bully the country into submitting to their 3% inflation target. The president must call them to order.
