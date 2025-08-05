News

SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US

05 August 2025 - 19:22
Citizen of Yemen: • Convicted of second-degree homicide; • Convicted of assault and battery; • Convicted of resist and obstruct officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement. • Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult; • Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; sentenced to 60 months confinement.
Citizen of Yemen: • Convicted of second-degree homicide; • Convicted of assault and battery; • Convicted of resist and obstruct officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement. • Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult; • Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; sentenced to 60 months confinement.
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security

The South African government has noted with concern the arrival in Eswatini of a group of dangerous criminals from various nationalities who were deported from the US, with the potential for more dangerous criminals of this profile to follow.

The US deported five men whom they described as “barbaric” due to their criminal history in the US, which includes child rape, murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and robbery.

According to US authorities, attempts to deport the men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam and Yemen to their own countries were rejected, which is why they were deported to Eswatini.

While respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of SA is deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on SA’s national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation, who had initially declined to comment on the matter, said on Tuesday that the minister had noted the earlier statement by Eswatini and the US, in which they indicated they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin.

“While respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of SA is deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on SA’s national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries,” Phiri said.

SowetanLIVE

23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers

Twenty-three South Africans who accepted call centre and hospitality jobs in Thailand but were trafficked to Myanmar and forced to scam people ...
News
4 months ago

IN PICS | Concerns over US's decision to 'dump' dangerous criminals in neighbouring Eswatini

South Africans should be concerned and unsettled by the US's decision to deport dangerous criminals to neighbouring Eswatini as they may find ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...