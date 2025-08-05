Rea Vaya back on track after one-day service halt

Rea Vaya buses were expected to operate as normal on Tuesday morning after the company sent messages via social media around 6am that they would be back on the road.
The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience.
“Passengers are informed that buses are operating as normal today, August 5 2025, we apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” said the entity's statement on X.
This follows Monday’s disruption, when drivers blocked the exit at the Meadowlands depot using one of the buses, preventing others from leaving.
The drivers alleged that they have been forced to transport passengers in buses with expired licence discs some dating back as far as 2022 and that their repeated complaints have been ignored.
When Sowetan visited the depot, several buses were observed with licence discs that expired as early as September 2023.
“How are we supposed to work with buses that don’t have brakes or headlights? Yet somehow, they pass roadworthy tests in Lenasia,” said one driver, who asked not to be named.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
