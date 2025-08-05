News

Rea Vaya back on track after one-day service halt

05 August 2025 - 09:06
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Rea Vaya buses
Rea Vaya buses
Image: Supplied

Rea Vaya buses were expected to operate as normal on Tuesday morning after the company sent messages via social media around 6am that they would be back on the road.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked commuters for their patience.

“Passengers are informed that buses are operating as normal today, August 5 2025, we apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” said the entity's statement on X. 

This follows Monday’s disruption, when drivers blocked the exit at the Meadowlands depot using one of the buses, preventing others from leaving.

The drivers alleged that they have been forced to transport passengers in buses with expired licence discs some dating back as far as 2022 and that their repeated complaints have been ignored.

When Sowetan visited the depot, several buses were observed with licence discs that expired as early as September 2023.

“How are we supposed to work with buses that don’t have brakes or headlights? Yet somehow, they pass roadworthy tests in Lenasia,” said one driver, who asked not to be named.

SowetanLIVE

Rea Vaya drivers bring operations to a halt

Rea Vaya drivers at the Meadowlands, Soweto, depot brought operations to a standstill on Monday morning, blocking the exit point and demanding the ...
News
1 day ago

Commuters stranded as Rea Vaya screeches to halt

More than 40 Rea Vaya buses operate with licence discs that have expired as far back as 2022, while countless others are allegedly unroadworthy ...
News
7 hours ago

The Quick Interview | Taxis harass Rea Vaya despite cop escorts

It has been almost two weeks since Rea Vaya suspended its 42 Soweto feeder buses after Soweto taxi association patrollers demanded it stop ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...