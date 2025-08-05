News

Police ask for help after fourth burnt female body found at Pretoria station

Motive unknown for murders in vicinity of Waltloo train station

05 August 2025 - 16:08
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said no-one had been arrested but the task team established to investigate the murders is working around the clock. Stock photo.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said no-one had been arrested but the task team established to investigate the murders is working around the clock. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Silverton police discovered a fourth burnt body at Waltloo train station on Stormvoel Street in Silvertondale, Pretoria, on Monday.

Three burnt bodies were found in the same vicinity in June and July this year.

Though the motive is unknown, reports suggest that the murders share a similar modus operandi and police are investigating to establish if there is a link between the cases.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said no-one had been arrested but the task team established to investigate the murders is working round the clock following possible leads to trace the perpetrators. 

The team comprises seasoned detectives and crime intelligence, forensic and crime scene experts. 

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111,” Muridili said.

TimesLIVE

Police launch manhunt for people who burnt a man to death

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for residents of a Limpopo village who dragged a man outside and burnt him to death after allegedly finding ...
News
4 months ago

Driver and passenger die after mortuary vehicle catches alight after crashing into tree

Two people died when a mortuary vehicle carrying a corpse crashed into a tree and caught alight after the driver lost control in Springs, Ekurhuleni, ...
News
4 months ago

Vehicle transporting dead person crashes and burns, killing driver and another family member

A family's request for their dead loved one turned into a nightmare.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...