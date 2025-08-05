Allegations are that they stole R35,000, cigarettes valued at R150,000 and packets of paracetamol tablets at a shop in Edenvale.
One of 10 officers accused of theft breaks down after court appearance
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A metro police officer, who is one of the 10 law enforcement officers arrested for alleged theft and corruption, broke down in tears when she was being led to the holding cells after their first appearance in court on Tuesday.
Nomfuneko Felicia Sambane is one of the 10 officials comprising SAPS and Ekurhuleni metro officers accused of corruption and theft.
Sambane, together with Nhlanhla Fortune Dlamini, Mongalo Moloko, Nhlanhla Matsane, Thabo Mokhabuki, Matthew Mashala, Hector Mabasa, Eugene Dlalisa, Tseego kgagare, Tendani Sidebi were arrested on Monday while on duty.
Allegations are that they stole R35,000, cigarettes valued at R150,000 and packets of paracetamol tablets at a shop in Edenvale.
This is believed to have happened during a multidisciplinary operation by law enforcement in an operation led by premier Panyaza Lesufi.
After their matter was postponed at the Germiston magistrate's court, Sambane broke down in tears as she was led to her holding cells.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes it has a strong case.
“We studied the contents of the docket and established that there were prospects of a successful prosecution,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Allegations are that during the raid, the officers arrested the cashier for trading in illicit cigarettes and the other employees for violating immigration rules, but failed to record all the merchandise seized from the shop at the police station.
The shop manager allegedly disputed the quantity and type of merchandise booked in the occurrence book with the station commander.
“The shop owner laid a complaint with the police stating that there were several items that were seized by the officers at his shop. Upon investigations, it was found that some of the seized items were not registered in SAPS records, which manages items that are the subject of investigations.”
The matter was postponed to Wednesday.
