An elderly resident living in an RDP home, Moipane Sibayoni, expressed concern for her safety.
“We have no electricity, no lights, no warmth. When the sun goes down, our day ends too – not because we want to sleep, but because we’re forced to. We cook with paraffin, sometimes we use firewood, but both are dangerous and unreliable. Once the fire dies, that’s it – no light, no heat, just darkness and fear.
“It’s like the government gave us a roof and said 'figure the rest out for yourselves.’ At this point, it’s by God’s grace that we are still here. It’s the same as living in a shack,” Sibayoni said.
According to du Plessis, poor planning and lack of coordination between provincial and local authorities are to blame.
Montrose Mega City project now a safety hazard despite R46m spent on it
Flagship initiative meant to address Gauteng’s housing backlogs left incomplete with defects
Image: Antonio Muchave
Stripped windows and bathtubs, overgrown grass and weeds, crumbling walls and unstable stairs.
These are the words used to describe the Montrose Mega City project by the residents and councillors living around it in Randfontein on the West Rand.
The Montrose Mega City project was launched in 2017 as a flagship initiative to address Gauteng’s housing backlogs. It was envisioned to deliver more than 10,500 housing units at a cost of R11bn, targeting residents from informal settlements.
However, according to multiple reports, the project stalled following the liquidation of the contractor, with R46m spent before work came to a halt.
The Gauteng department of human settlements confirmed that the project had faced “significant delays due to the poor performance of the original developer, whose contract was ultimately terminated”.
Spokesperson Tahir Sema said the developer left the site with 605 units at approximately 90% completion and 394 units at 95% completion, while 173 houses were completed and are currently occupied.
“Latent defects have been identified in some of these houses, which the department is addressing. Additionally, there are 900 walk-up units in multi-story blocks that were left at various incomplete stages and have since been vandalised,” Sema said.
Security on the site appeared nearly non-existent, with only one security post visible. Weeds and debris are scattered throughout the area.
Shattered windows, ripped-out meter boxes, and stolen fixtures such as bathtubs indicate ongoing vandalism and neglect. The damage was extensive inside the unfinished apartment blocks. Pipes protrude from broken walls – some still intact, many removed. Damaged bathtubs were dumped between the buildings, while others had been stolen.
DA MPL Evert du Plessis, who recently conducted an oversight visit, pointed out a stripped building that had once been a power substation.
“It has been completely vandalised. There were windows in there, there were doors in there, but everything has been taken out. There was a fully functional substation just opposite the buildings and it used to power this entire zone. Now it's just a shell – there’s nothing left inside, and it's completely stripped. Even the wires that connected it to the grid have been pulled out. At some point, Eskom came and took whatever was remaining,” he said.
Du Plessis said residents have been given inconsistent explanations for the site’s deterioration.
“We were told the contractor removed the equipment because government stopped paying them. Or that the contractor didn’t do proper work and that is why the matter is in court. It’s been at least three years with this matter being in court and there has been no progress since – and no accountability,” said du Plessis.
Sema said there was an outstanding dispute raised by certain subcontractors who were not paid for their work by the developer.
Image: Antonio Muchave
According to du Plessis, poor planning and lack of coordination between provincial and local authorities are to blame.
Image: Antonio Muchave
“They said, ‘We’re bringing all this mega-development.’ I asked – did you think about jobs? You can’t just dump people on the West Rand and not give them work. Most of the people being relocated here are from Soweto, but where are the schools, the clinics, the jobs? Randfontein is already struggling as a poor municipality, but you are bringing more pressure,” he said.
He added that the department of infrastructure development paid contractors to build the housing but left municipalities, many of them financially distressed, responsible for providing electricity, water, and sewage infrastructure.
“You first need to fix the existing infrastructure. It doesn’t help you to build all this beautiful new infrastructure and have it feed into a broken system.”
Sema said the department has deployed a security company to prevent further theft and vandalism.
“A case of theft has been opened with SAPS and the department is working closely with the local municipality and law enforcement agencies. The intention remains to continue with and ultimately complete the project, but a new procurement process is required to appoint a replacement developer... therefore, timelines cannot yet be provided,” he said.
