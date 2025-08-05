A man who raped a child on the first day of work at a residential complex in Florida, Roodepoort, has been handed a life sentence.
Life sentence for security guard who raped minor at Roodepoort complex
Image: 123RF
A man who raped a child on the first day of work at a residential complex in Florida, Roodepoort, has been handed a life sentence.
Mpho Antonio Lebona, 26, was arrested on the day of the rape of the 14-year-old girl in January 2021 because residents in the complex reacted quickly to the victim's report of the attack, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
It was Lebona's first day of employment as a security officer at the complex.
"He had been tasked with overseeing access to the complex’s communal washing area. The victim, who resided at the complex, approached Lebona to unlock the washing area. The victim’s parents were at work during the commission of the offence. The accused locked the door behind them and raped the victim, and inflicted a bite wound on her neck."
Roodepoort regional court prosecutor Claude Payne presented victim impact statements from the girl and her mother which highlighted the trauma, particularly the loss of the victim’s virginity.
Citing the nature of the crime against a child, magistrate Thelma Simpson said life imprisonment was the only befitting sentence, reflecting the court’s commitment to justice for such heinous acts.
