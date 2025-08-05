News

Dilapidated Sassa office only opens three hours a day

Frustrated grant beneficiaries get turned away when it closes at 10am

By Nandi Ntini and Thulani Mbele - 05 August 2025 - 09:48
Hundreds of SASSA beneficiaries are turned away at the SASSA offices in Emalahleni.
Hundreds of SASSA beneficiaries are turned away at the SASSA offices in Emalahleni.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Every day when the clock hits 10am, workers at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, tell waiting beneficiaries to leave and lock the offices.

The broken-down and dilapidated building does not comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, so the employees have only been able to work between 7am and 10am since February.

Grant beneficiaries who arrive after the cut-off time are sent home and told to return the following day.

When Sowetan visited the offices, which processes about 50 beneficiaries a day, some grant recipients, including those who had arrived as early as 6am, were being turned away.

The building has no emergency exits or ventilation, as none of the windows open. The bathrooms do not have extractor fans to expel smelly and moisture-laden air from the toilets.

Paint is peeling off the damp walls and mould has formed on the rotten ceiling.

Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona said the office had to reduce its opening hours because the building does not fully comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The SASSA office open from 7am to 10am due to the building not complying with occupational health and safety standards, forcing only a limited number of people to be helped.
The SASSA office open from 7am to 10am due to the building not complying with occupational health and safety standards, forcing only a limited number of people to be helped.
Image: Thulani Mbele

“Section 8 of the Act states that every employer shall provide and maintain, as far as is reasonably practicable, a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of their employees,” he said, adding that the department of employment and labour found that the building did not tick all the boxes outlined in the act.”

One of the beneficiaries who was sent home when Sowetan visited the offices was 28-year-old Thando Mabena, who had been there three times for a review of her eight-year-old son’s disability grant without being helped. 

“I cannot get here as early as 6am because it’s still dark and I’m using a taxi,” said Mabena. “Today I was just going to collect forms, but they still told me to come back tomorrow, just for forms. Where will I get the money to come here so that my son gets his grant next week?”

The SASSA office open from 7am to 10am due to the building not complying with occupational health and safety standards, forcing only a limited number of people to be helped.
The SASSA office open from 7am to 10am due to the building not complying with occupational health and safety standards, forcing only a limited number of people to be helped.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Agnes Ngubane, 53, said she stopped receiving her disability grant last year and has not been able to get it renewed. She said she has had to borrow money from neighbours to travel to the Sassa office, but has been sent home numerous times.

“I was here last Friday and they sent me back because they have closed,” she said. “And then I got the opportunity today to just get inside, but they told me that I need to come back to do my review in September.”

Tshona said the public works department was “working on getting Sassa an alternative building”.

SowetanLIVE

Old age grants will not be stopped — Sassa dismisses 'fake news'

Sassa dismissed as fake news social media posts and reports claiming that the old age grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not ...
News
3 months ago

Department considers changes to R370 grant applications

The department of social development is proposing changes to its Social Assistance Act, which includes removing the questions about income in the ...
News
3 months ago

Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May

The South African Social Security Agency has reminded its beneficiaries that the deadline for switching from the gold card to the Postbank black card ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...