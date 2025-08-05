News

Cops nab Tinder predator linked to multiple rapes, murder

05 August 2025 - 10:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly used the dating app Tinder to lure his victims to his home in Eersterust, Pretoria, then rape them.

One of his victims was found dead and buried in a shallow grave in his yard.

He was tracked down and arrested in Mentz village, Limpopo, where he had been hiding after allegedly raping his latest victim, killing her, and burying her in a shallow grave at his residence.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the man was arrested on Monday morning following a joint operation by Limpopo and Gauteng police.

Ledwaba said the suspect has been linked to more than ten cases of rape and murder.

People who were victimised by this suspect, or any other suspects, are urged to report to their local police stations to assist the police with ongoing investigations
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba

“People who were victimised by this suspect, or any other suspects, are urged to report to their local police stations to assist the police with ongoing investigations,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged community members especially women to exercise caution when using dating sites, warning that they could fall victim to crime.

“As we celebrate women's month, let's be cautious at all times and we should mind who we associate ourselves with. Report any suspicious movements or abuse to the police, always share your location with your family and avoid meeting strangers at private spaces,” said Hadebe.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Pretoria central magistrate's court for charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. 

