Tshimane Joseph Baloyi, a professional nurse working at Netcare Unitas Hospital, said many men are not ready to talk openly about sexual health.
“Most men don't want to discuss contraception; their pride and ego don't allow them to open up. They still think contraception is only a woman's responsibility, because women give birth. If male pills were introduced in clinics, I don't think they'd accept them easily. They'd say it's a woman's thing,” he said.
However, he said he would take the pill if it was safe and affordable.
“It would make my life easier. I wouldn't have to rely on my partner to get the morning-after pill. I'd be in control. It's not fair when people say only women should take responsibility.
“If I don't pull out on time, she might fall pregnant. I produce thousands of sperm [and] it only takes one, so why must it always be her responsibility?”
Though all three interviewees believe male birth control could change the way society thinks about family planning, they agree that South Africa isn't there yet. There's no training, no rollout plan and most importantly, no public readiness.
For male contraceptives to work, they say the government must invest in education, build trust and shift outdated cultural beliefs. Until then, the male pill may remain just an idea.
TimesLIVE
Why SA men may reject male birth control pill
The health system isn't ready for the concept — and some men are concerned about the long-term effects
Image: 123RF
While conversations about a male birth control pill are gaining momentum globally, health care professionals in South Africa say the country is far from ready, both medically and socially.
Rodney Mudzanani, a professional nurse at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo, said male birth control pills are not anywhere near to being introduced in the public health-care system.
“We are still far away from having male birth control pills. Developing male contraceptives is not a priority for big pharmaceutical companies,” Mudzanani said.
“There's nothing effective out yet. For now, men will continue using condoms, withdrawal, or go for [a] vasectomy — but vasectomy is not even offered in our public hospitals.”
Mudzanani added that nurses are not trained on male contraceptive methods beyond condoms and vasectomy, and most vasectomies are performed privately. He believes that even if a pill became available, many men would not take it seriously.
“They only go to the clinic when they're very sick. They just take condoms without knowing how to use them properly and that leads to unplanned pregnancies. But some men who really don't want children might jump at the opportunity if a pill was offered.”
Sila Mahada, a biochemistry and microbiology graduate from the University of Venda, supports the idea of male birth control pill, saying it would bring fairness in family planning, however, he is cautious about safety and long-term effects.
“I'm concerned about the side effects. The pill should be reversible, not cause health problems and must not affect libido — but everything is about profit now, not health.” Mahada said.
“We're desperate to avoid pregnancy now, but what about 10 years later? What if it affects sperm production or genes? I don't trust that you can take a pill and it won't become part of you.”
Mahada, who is involved in cancer-related research, said long-term exposure to unknown substances could have future consequences. He also criticised the lack of proper follow-up systems for people who use contraceptives, especially women.
“People go to gynaecologists years later with problems that might be linked to pills they took when they were young. I think both men and women should take responsibility, but I personally wouldn't take the pill, even if it was proven effective. There's too much we still don’t know.”
Tshimane Joseph Baloyi, a professional nurse working at Netcare Unitas Hospital, said many men are not ready to talk openly about sexual health.
“Most men don't want to discuss contraception; their pride and ego don't allow them to open up. They still think contraception is only a woman's responsibility, because women give birth. If male pills were introduced in clinics, I don't think they'd accept them easily. They'd say it's a woman's thing,” he said.
However, he said he would take the pill if it was safe and affordable.
“It would make my life easier. I wouldn't have to rely on my partner to get the morning-after pill. I'd be in control. It's not fair when people say only women should take responsibility.
“If I don't pull out on time, she might fall pregnant. I produce thousands of sperm [and] it only takes one, so why must it always be her responsibility?”
Though all three interviewees believe male birth control could change the way society thinks about family planning, they agree that South Africa isn't there yet. There's no training, no rollout plan and most importantly, no public readiness.
For male contraceptives to work, they say the government must invest in education, build trust and shift outdated cultural beliefs. Until then, the male pill may remain just an idea.
TimesLIVE
Research brings the male birth control pill a step closer
Male birth control pill could one day follow fertilization discovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos