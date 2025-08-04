News

Ten SAPS, EMPD officers in court for fraud and corruption

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2025 - 20:30
It is alleged the officers, who seized cigarettes and took R35,000 cash from a shop in Edenvale, failed to record all the merchandise seized at the police station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Ten South African Police Service and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police officers were arrested while on duty on Monday for their alleged role in corruption and fraud.

They are expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on June 4 during a multidisciplinary operation by law enforcement, the accused officers raided a shop in Edenvale where they seized cigarettes and took R35,000 in cash and three packs of headache tablets to the value of about R5,000,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

The nine constables and a sergeant arrested the cashier for trading in illicit cigarettes and another employee for violating immigration laws.

“It is also alleged that the accused officers failed to record all the merchandise seized from the shop at the police station. The shop manager disputed the quantity and type of merchandise booked in the occurrence book to the station commander.”

TimesLIVE

