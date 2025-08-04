News

Student's alleged killer to face trial in November

04 August 2025 - 17:47
Ngcebo Thusi appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

The Pretoria high court has set a date for the trial of a former rugby player accused of killing his then-girlfriend at her off-campus residence in 2023.

Former Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi is accused of killing third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba, 21, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her residence, Ekhaya Junction in Pretoria West, in February 2023.

Judge John Holland-Muter addressed Thusi in court on Monday, saying: “The matter is postponed to November 18 for trial...Your bail is extended [and] if you fail to appear [in November] you will be arrested and you will forfeit your bail money.”

Xaba’s murder gained attention with civic organisations, political organisations, and student organisations demanding justice for the slain student.

SowetanLIVE

