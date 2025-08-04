The Pretoria high court has set a date for the trial of a former rugby player accused of killing his then-girlfriend at her off-campus residence in 2023.
Former Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi is accused of killing third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba, 21, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her residence, Ekhaya Junction in Pretoria West, in February 2023.
Judge John Holland-Muter addressed Thusi in court on Monday, saying: “The matter is postponed to November 18 for trial...Your bail is extended [and] if you fail to appear [in November] you will be arrested and you will forfeit your bail money.”
Xaba’s murder gained attention with civic organisations, political organisations, and student organisations demanding justice for the slain student.
Student's alleged killer to face trial in November
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
