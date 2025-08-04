News

Rea Vaya drivers bring operations to a halt

Stranded commuters told to find other transport options

04 August 2025 - 12:52
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Passengers were notified via Rea Vaya’s official social media platforms that all bus services would be suspended for the day.
Passengers were notified via Rea Vaya’s official social media platforms that all bus services would be suspended for the day.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Rea Vaya drivers at the Meadowlands, Soweto, depot brought operations to a standstill on Monday morning, blocking the exit point and demanding the replacement of what they said were unroadworthy buses.

Some of them even had expired licences, they said. They placed a bus at the entrance gate to block any buses from leaving, including the ones with working discs.

Passengers were notified via Rea Vaya’s official social media platforms that all bus services would be suspended for the day.

We cannot continue operating with expired license discs and buses that don’t have handbrakes or lights
Rea Vaya driver

“Buses have been blocked from leaving the depot. We are in contact with operating companies to establish the problem,” the City of Johannesburg said in a brief statement on X.

According to protesting drivers, they have been forced to transport commuters in buses with expired licence discs, some dating back to 2022. They claim repeated concerns have gone unaddressed.

“Today we are tired of this problem, that’s why we decided to stop everything. We cannot continue operating with expired licence discs and buses that don’t have handbrakes or lights,” said one driver, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The drivers told Sowetan the reason they didn't want to drive those buses was that whenever they get into accidents or get stopped by the traffic officers they have to pay for the ticket from their own pocket and then claim from the company, which does not compensate them.

Commuters were left stranded during peak morning rush, and advised to seek alternative transport for the day.

SowetanLIVE

The Quick Interview | Rea Vaya blames cable theft for glitch, double charges for trips to be reimbursed

Rea Vaya commuters have resorted to the company's social media pages to complain about being double-charged for their trips after the recent ...
News
1 month ago

Joburg loses R313m transport grant over Rea Vaya failures

The City of Joburg has lost R313m from its Public Transport Network Grant that funds the Rea Vaya bus system due to noncompliance and poor passenger ...
News
3 months ago

Police nab suspect connected to Rea Vaya bus drivers’ killings

Gauteng police have arrested one person for the murders of two Rea Vaya drivers who were shot dead in Soweto.
News
4 months ago

The Quick Interview | Taxis harass Rea Vaya despite cop escorts

It has been almost two weeks since Rea Vaya suspended its 42 Soweto feeder buses after Soweto taxi association patrollers demanded it stop ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...