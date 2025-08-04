Principal removed from school after bullying incident sees 16-year-old land in hospital

The department has suspended four learners implicated in the assault, pending disciplinary action.
“This decisive action follows standard procedure in cases of learner misconduct of this nature,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
However, learners said the assault is just one of many that have gone unpunished. They accuse the school leadership of ignoring repeated bullying reports, claiming that the school is plagued by tribal-based bullying gangs.
“If you have an issue with one, the whole group comes for you,” said a learner. “Sometimes they target you for your bag, your shoes or even for talking to the wrong person.”
Groups allegedly operate under tribal labels including “Tsonga group” and “Zulu group”, with pupils often affiliating with them for safety. Attacks occur both on and off school property.
“This has been happening for years,” another learner added. “No-one listens. That’s why we protested.”
Sibusiso Nyandeni, a parent, said he too had reported his son's bullying — with no action taken. “We welcome the principal’s removal. My son begged to change schools, but this is the only one close to us.”
The department confirmed Thuto-Lesedi is one of 200 schools flagged as high risk for safety concerns. Previous interventions included suggestion boxes for learners to report issues anonymously.
“Clearly, more needs to be done,” said Mabona.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for calm, urging learners to return to school on Monday. “We are deeply concerned by these disruptions. We must restore discipline and ensure schools are safe spaces.”
Attempts to get comment from the school governing body were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, another bullying incident, this time in the Eastern Cape, has gone viral. A video shows a male learner from David Mama Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane assaulting a girl on a school bus. The Eastern Cape education department is expected to visit the school on Monday to investigate.
SowetanLIVE
Principal removed from school after bullying incident sees 16-year-old land in hospital
Parents and pupils say reports of assault ignored, leading to protest
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock
The principal of Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus has been temporarily removed after a brutal bullying incident that left a Grade 8 learner hospitalised with serious facial injuries.
The Gauteng department of education confirmed the principal was transferred to the district office pending an internal investigation. This follows protests on Thursday and Friday by pupils from Thuto-Lesedi and three other nearby schools who demanded accountability from the school's leadership.
The protest erupted after Mvulane Motha,16, had to undergo facial surgery. He was allegedly attacked on July 23 by a group of older learners after refusing to hand over a bag containing sweets he was selling at school.
“When we send our children to school we expect them to be safe, not in the state I found my son in,” said his mother Nomthandazo Ndaba. “He was bleeding and vomiting. He is terrified and doesn’t want to return to the school.”
Ndaba said the school has shown no concern or support for her son. “The principal asked us to leave his office when we went to inquire. No teacher has followed up on my son’s condition.”
Ndaba said according to her son, the assault happened in full view of other pupils on school grounds. He identified at least five of the attackers.
The department has suspended four learners implicated in the assault, pending disciplinary action.
“This decisive action follows standard procedure in cases of learner misconduct of this nature,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
However, learners said the assault is just one of many that have gone unpunished. They accuse the school leadership of ignoring repeated bullying reports, claiming that the school is plagued by tribal-based bullying gangs.
“If you have an issue with one, the whole group comes for you,” said a learner. “Sometimes they target you for your bag, your shoes or even for talking to the wrong person.”
Groups allegedly operate under tribal labels including “Tsonga group” and “Zulu group”, with pupils often affiliating with them for safety. Attacks occur both on and off school property.
“This has been happening for years,” another learner added. “No-one listens. That’s why we protested.”
Sibusiso Nyandeni, a parent, said he too had reported his son's bullying — with no action taken. “We welcome the principal’s removal. My son begged to change schools, but this is the only one close to us.”
The department confirmed Thuto-Lesedi is one of 200 schools flagged as high risk for safety concerns. Previous interventions included suggestion boxes for learners to report issues anonymously.
“Clearly, more needs to be done,” said Mabona.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for calm, urging learners to return to school on Monday. “We are deeply concerned by these disruptions. We must restore discipline and ensure schools are safe spaces.”
Attempts to get comment from the school governing body were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, another bullying incident, this time in the Eastern Cape, has gone viral. A video shows a male learner from David Mama Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane assaulting a girl on a school bus. The Eastern Cape education department is expected to visit the school on Monday to investigate.
SowetanLIVE
Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral
28 murders within basic education institutions in one year: Government to act
Family links killing of grade 11 pupil to bullying
Two youths, 19, arrested in connection with Pretoria pupil’s fatal stabbing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos