News

Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2025 - 07:42
The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly bullied. Stock image.
The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly bullied. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

National and provincial government have condemned the alleged bullying of a schoolgirl by a group of about five boys in the Eastern Cape.

A team of officials are set to visit the school near Mdantsane, East London, on Monday to investigate the alleged incident, which went viral on social media platforms at the weekend.

The video shows the girl being humiliated by boys from her school on a scholar transport bus and being repeatedly slapped on the head by at least two boys after she disembarked.

"The video is unacceptable and unimaginable. This unbecoming behaviour is projecting a deep societal problem that needs every parent to take responsibility for raising their children," the Eastern Cape education department said.

"The department is obligated to treat the matter with a high level of responsibility and care.

"All the involved pupils need to be corrected so they can be better citizens," the department said, adding the victim would be offered psycho-social support.

The video is unacceptable and unimaginable. This unbecoming behaviour is projecting a deep societal problem that needs every parent to take responsibility for raising their children
Eastern Cape department of education

Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, deputy minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, said: "This appalling incident is a stark reminder of the pervasive gender-based violence (GBV) plaguing our communities and schools.

"No child deserves to endure such brutality, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure our schools are safe havens for learning and growth."

He urged the department of basic education to take swift and decisive action to investigate, take disciplinary measures against the culprits and immediately enforce anti-bullying laws as part of the code of conduct for all pupils.

Letsike called on the department to implement comprehensive programmes to prevent  bullying and acts of GBV in schools.

"The incident should intensify a call to all stakeholders to take immediate action to protect our children and create safe and respectful school environments.

"We must all stay vigilant, look for warning signs and try to address problems promptly."

TimesLIVE

Joburg private school rocked by allegations of racism

“You don’t belong in the school, go home, you (K-word).” This is what a grade 12 De La Salle Holy Cross College pupil says she was told by a white ...
News
1 month ago

Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video

They were nabbed after the bullying of a 14-year-old girl was captured on video footage and shared on social media.
News
2 months ago

Petition to fire Minnie Ntuli from Gagasi FM gains momentum

Minnie Ntuli is in hot water after jabbing Londie London's forehead.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...