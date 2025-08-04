News

Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2025 - 10:00
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers. File image
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The military is tracing the source of a video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander.

"The video is fake, misleading and maliciously fabricated," the SANDF said.

The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers.

"The individual depicted is not a recognised commander of the SANDF," said spokesperson Rear Admiral (junior grade) Prince Tshabalala.

"An internal investigation is underway to trace the origins of the video and those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with military and civilian law."

TimesLIVE

