News

Husband ‘chops off wife’s hand during gory murder’

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2025 - 09:53
A 48-year-old male suspect has been arrested in Tshaulu after the murder of his wife.
A 48-year-old male suspect has been arrested in Tshaulu after the murder of his wife.
Image: 123RF

A Limpopo man is accused of murdering his wife and threatening to assault his son.

The 48-year-old was arrested in the Tshaulu policing area in the Vhembe district.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the couple's son arrived home at lunchtime on Saturday as his father was walking out of the gate. He greeted him and asked after his mother.

His father started to shout at him and allegedly threatened to beat him.

Mashaba said the son went to the two-roomed house to look for his mother but found the door locked.

"He broke the door to gain entry and saw his mother lying in a pool of blood."

Police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned and a 41-year-old female victim was certified dead at the scene.

"The deceased sustained severe injuries on the upper body and her left hand was cut off during the horrific incident."

The suspect was apprehended on the same day.

TimesLIVE

How family helped police nab man for ‘insurance killings’

For two years the family of a man accused of murdering his son and two teenage relatives for insurance payouts had to pretend they did not suspect ...
News
11 months ago

Why did policeman shoot my mother?

Five months ago Limpopo police officer Sergeant Nditsheni Vele called Sedzani Mudzhweda and asked for her mother's number as he and his wife would ...
News
8 months ago

Manhunt launched for killers of five family members in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for the killers of five members of a family from Bityi who were murdered in their beds on Friday evening.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...