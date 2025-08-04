She resurfaced on Sunday afternoon and claimed that a group of unknown men had kidnapped her and drove with her to KwaZulu-Natal and brought her back after they realised that they had kidnapped a wrong person.
SowetanLIVE
Husband believes spouse was 'abducted by gun-wielding men' despite social media doubts
Nkomo says his spouse was hijacked by 'gun-wilding men' who tied up her wrists from Friday until her release
Image: Instagram
The husband of a woman who was allegedly abducted en route to a church night prayer, says his wife had her hands tied up from Friday until she was released by her alleged capturers on Sunday.
The alleged disappearance of Mbalenhle Miranda Nkomo from Ekurhuleni dominated social media discussions in the weekend after the post about her going missing on Friday evening while on her way to church in Newtown, Joburg, circulated online.
She resurfaced on Sunday afternoon and claimed that a group of unknown men had kidnapped her and drove with her to KwaZulu-Natal and brought her back after they realised that they had kidnapped a wrong person.
While some social media users have been sceptical about her story, her husband Sandile Nkomo said he believed her.
"” The Nkomo family would like to take this moment to officially thank everyone who took the time to post, share, text, visit, call and even those who only had negative things to say about the disappearance of Mbalenhle Nkomo... Thank you to all our social media warriors and detectives,” read his statement.
He added that Mbalenhle was intercepted and hijacked along the M2 by gun-wilding men who tied up her wrists from Friday until Sunday afternoon.
Police confirmed that a case of a missing person has since closed.
SowetanLIVE
