News

Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive

03 August 2025 - 19:57
Mbalenhle "Miranda" Nkomo
Mbalenhle "Miranda" Nkomo
Image: Supplied

A woman who was reported missing while on her way to a midnight prayer at a church in Newtown, Joburg, has been found alive. 

Her family said Mbalenhle "Miranda" Nkomo of Windmill Park in Ekurhuleni, was dumped by her alleged kidnappers at a petrol station after an alleged mistaken identity of their target. 

Nkomo's alleged disappearance garnered much attention on social media on Saturday and Sunday morning, with social media users wondering what could have happened to her.

However, by 7pm on Sunday, her husband Sandile Nkomo told Sowetan that Mbalenhle was found in the afternoon.

She alleges the abductors panicked when they couldn’t find the car tracker. They drove from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and returned on Sunday morning.
Mbalenhle husband, Sandile Nkomo

Nkomo said Mbalenhle told them that she was abducted by a group of unknown men who later claimed they had taken the “wrong person in the wrong car”.

“She alleges the abductors panicked when they couldn’t find the car tracker. They drove from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and returned on Sunday morning.

The abductors, according to Nkomo, eventually left her and the car behind. Despite being shaken, Mbalenhle was not physically harmed.

“She said they were clearly looking for someone driving a similar vehicle. She hadn’t eaten since Friday but otherwise she’s safe,” her husband added.

He expressed relief at her safe return and said police were still examining the vehicle for fingerprints as part of their investigation. 

Initially, Nkomo said police had told him that the car was captured by highway cameras traveling on the N3 near Ladysmith, KZN, on Saturday morning.

The church service she was going to is normally attended by over 2,000 people.  

SowetanLIVE

Pensioner assaulted, forced into circumcision by unruly mob

Mahlankane Mathobela,72, was enjoying his brew of umqombothi at his house when a group of initiates broke through his gate, beat him up and dragged ...
News
2 weeks ago

EC taxi boss and accomplice to apply for bail after suspected thief found dead

Two men have been arrested after the kidnapping of two alleged thieves — one of whom died — in Qumbu in June.
News
3 weeks ago

Another kidnapping in Gqeberha

An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...