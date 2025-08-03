He said regarding the four departments where Hods have been removed ...“I wish it were like [dealing with] politicians where we can just say we have reshuffled, go home”.
Lesufi defends decision not to fire poor-performing Hods
Premier says government has to move cautiously to avoid reckless removals
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has defended the province’s decision not to fire poor-performing heads of department (Hods) and instead retain some of them and give others new roles in different departments.
Lesufi was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday in Midrand, where he addressed recent forensic reports that are set to be released to the public.
He said from the 47 reports that he released last month, the province had decided to shift two Hods, retain five and appointed acting Hods in the departments of the environment; sports, arts and culture; education and social development, while those for the health and community safety departments, were pending.
Explaining why he did not fire the implicated Hods, Lesufi said: “The move [removal] of Hods for me was important, it has never happened before. It is for the first time in the history of this province that, en masse, we remove Hods [for] non-performance [and] underperformance in terms of expenditure.”
He said regarding the four departments where Hods have been removed ...“I wish it were like [dealing with] politicians where we can just say we have reshuffled, go home”.
But, he said, “we don’t want to lose money or cases [because of] recklessness because we are excited with the process of removing people”.
The premier said the province would release the forensic reports after claims that it is withholding them.
“The [...] DA indicated that there were reports that have been investigated and not released,” Lesufi said. “We indicated that at the time we didn’t have the reports on our desk, and because there was this persistence that there were reports, we then requested the departments to forward [them].
“The departments investigate, and they do not have the obligation to send them [reports] to the office of the premier. After we requested them [reports], they were then sent to us and we feel the need to make them public,”
Lesufi said the reports that will be released include investigations into the allegations of irregular expenditures, conflict of interest, and death threats in various departments, including education, agriculture, tourism and economic development.
“In terms of economic development, it was forensic investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and possible collusion between supply chain management, the procurement unit and some service providers.
“In the tourism department, it was unethical behaviour of some of the leadership and staff members. In the gambling board, it was allegations of death threats received by people who seem to be whistle-blowers,” he said.
Lesufi said the province is bringing in two new sets of Hods.
“We are bringing younger Hods, and we are also bringing women to assist, and you will see when we fill those vacancies. We will be in a position to deal with matters, and that is very important — that is the starting point ... We have identified gaps and we have identified limitations, and we are attending to those, and that is why we have acted the way we have acted,” he said.
Lesufi said that some of the cases have been referred to law enforcement.
