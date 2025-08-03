A total of 986 permits were processed for the cross-border movement of human remains, including 44 imports and 942 exports, ensuring dignity and compliance with health protocols.
The BMA focused on preventing the spread of diseases through agricultural and environmental vectors, and 38,094 agricultural consignments were processed through 26 commercial ports. Non-compliant shipments were treated, destroyed, or returned to their countries of origin.
The authority said that 1,223 consignments involving endangered species were screened under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora agreement and violations were referred to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
In a bid to further secure SA’s borders, Masiapato confirmed that new security-enhanced immigration stamps were rolled out at all ports of entry on August 1. The stamps are designed to improve document security and curb identity fraud.
“The implementation of the new security-based stamps is part of our broader effort to tighten identity verification and reduce the risk of document fraud at our borders,” Masiapato said.
“This is one of several measures we are taking to enhance the integrity of SA’s ports of entry while ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate travellers and goods.”
SowetanLIVE
Border authority tightens control at ports of entry
Intensified scrutiny of people with health problems trying to enter SA
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
At least 42 people trying to enter SA were refused entry for health reasons between April and June this year, while 986 human remains crossed our borders during the same period.
This is according to the first quarterly performance report for the 2024/25 financial year by the Border Management Authority (BMA) released by commissioner Michael Masiapato on Sunday.
The report outlines the BMA’s critical interventions aimed at safeguarding the country’s borders from health, environmental, and security threats.
Masiapato said the 42 cases ranged from travellers arriving with communicable diseases to those lacking the necessary health documentation.
He said the BMA has intensified port health oversight as a central component of its operations.
At the heart of this strategy is a renewed focus on ensuring that travellers, goods, and medical evacuations entering SA comply with national and international health regulations.
“In accordance with international health regulations, travellers from yellow fever endemic regions were required to produce valid vaccination certificates. Those who failed to comply were either placed in quarantine or denied entry,” he said.
Masiapato said medical evacuations also came under stricter scrutiny. Individuals transported into SA via air or road for medical reasons had to be pre-cleared with comprehensive documentation, including medical reports, hospital acceptance letters, and valid medical visas where applicable.
According to the BMA, 24 suspected malaria cases were flagged and referred to designated health facilities for further assessment and treatment between April and June.
A total of 986 permits were processed for the cross-border movement of human remains, including 44 imports and 942 exports, ensuring dignity and compliance with health protocols.
The BMA focused on preventing the spread of diseases through agricultural and environmental vectors, and 38,094 agricultural consignments were processed through 26 commercial ports. Non-compliant shipments were treated, destroyed, or returned to their countries of origin.
The authority said that 1,223 consignments involving endangered species were screened under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora agreement and violations were referred to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
In a bid to further secure SA’s borders, Masiapato confirmed that new security-enhanced immigration stamps were rolled out at all ports of entry on August 1. The stamps are designed to improve document security and curb identity fraud.
“The implementation of the new security-based stamps is part of our broader effort to tighten identity verification and reduce the risk of document fraud at our borders,” Masiapato said.
“This is one of several measures we are taking to enhance the integrity of SA’s ports of entry while ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate travellers and goods.”
SowetanLIVE
Understaffed, under-resourced BMA has hands full at borders
SOWETAN SAYS | End corruption at the border posts
WATCH | Man arrested for helping migrants enter SA illegally for just R300
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos