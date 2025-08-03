“In the past quarter alone, nine officials were dismissed for misconduct. To move from reactive to proactive interventions, the BMA has launched ethics workshops and established an anti-corruption forum with the Special Investigating Unit to enhance prevention, detection, and prosecution,” Masiapato said. .
SowetanLIVE
Border authority cracks down on corrupt officials
BMA says it will 'act decisively and visibly' against wrongdoers
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intensified its fight against corruption and dismissed nine officials in the last quarter for misconduct.
“Corruption has been a serious challenge in the broader border management ecosystem,” said BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato during the authority’s quarterly performance briefing on Sunday.
“Since taking over in April 2023, we’ve put significant internal controls in place to root out wrongdoing from within.”
One of the BMA’s core strategies has been the vetting of all personnel, a process currently being carried out by the State Security Agency in terms of Section 133 of the BMA Act.
Plans for comprehensive lifestyle audits through the Special Investigating Unit were also drawn up, but implementation was delayed due to the R9m cost.
“In the past quarter alone, nine officials were dismissed for misconduct. To move from reactive to proactive interventions, the BMA has launched ethics workshops and established an anti-corruption forum with the Special Investigating Unit to enhance prevention, detection, and prosecution,” Masiapato said. .
The BMA has also begun deploying body-worn cameras for some officials at border posts, which has already contributed to arrests in corruption-related cases, particularly at Beitbridge on the SA-Zimbabwe border
“It’s about accountability,” Masiapato said. “Those found guilty of corruption are being arrested, dismissed, and in some cases, [are] serving time in correctional facilities.”
Despite operating at just 20% of required staffing levels, Masiapato affirmed the BMA’s determination to protect SA’s ports of entry: “We are doing the work with what we have, and we will not be passive. We will act decisively and visibly.”
