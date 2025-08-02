News

WATCH | Science, Technology and Innovation launches national science week

By TimesLIVE - 02 August 2025 - 10:43

The government launches National Science Week on Saturday at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

The campaign aims to bridge the gap between science and society by showcasing the importance of science, technology and innovation in everyday life.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...