Deputy President Paul Mashatile will visit the Mangaung municipality in the Free State for a cleanup campaign next Tuesday.
The presidency said this was part of the government's “clean cities and towns campaign” aimed at ensuring that communities across the country live in clean and healthy environments.
The campaign, which was first launched in Soweto in the south of Johannesburg in June, also aims to get communities involved in cleaning up their towns.
“The campaign aligns with government’s broader service delivery objectives under the District Development Model (DDM) and builds on the Free State province's 'Bontle ke Botho', which promotes community pride and shared responsibility for public spaces,” the presidency said in a statement.
The Mangaung cleanup initiative is under the theme: “Bontle Ke Botho: A Free State that works for all, building clean and sustainable communities”.
Mashatile's office said the initiatives were part of the government's efforts to “revitalise urban areas, enhance service delivery, and combat environmental degradation”.
With climate change a reality that requires urgent intervention, the presidency said, these campaigns were also part of the government's commitment to help curb the deterioration of the planet and take climate action to preserve the environment.
“The visit by the deputy president will mobilise communities and stakeholders to participate in cleaning and greening initiatives, showcase accelerated service delivery interventions, including waste management, infrastructure repairs, tree planting as well as reinforce partnerships between the government, private sector and residents to ensure sustainable urban development.”
Mashatile will be joined by ministers Parks Tau, Pinky Kekane, Bernice Swarts and Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.
TimesLIVE
Mashatile to visit Mangaung municipality for cleanup campaign
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
