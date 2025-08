With laced up shoelaces and determination to move their bodies with purpose, scores of women gathered for a brisk walk and aerobics session at the HRM Chloorkop Campus in Kempton Park on Saturday morning.

The event was organised by the Hope Restoration Ministries and Victorious Embrace aerobics team. The purpose of the event was to embrace who they are as women created in God's image, who are strong, beautiful and victorious.