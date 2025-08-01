News

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender

By Ernest Mabuza - 02 August 2025 - 09:25
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson (pictured), recommended disciplinary action against Tebogo Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials. File image.
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson (pictured), recommended disciplinary action against Tebogo Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials. File image.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The board of trustees of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has placed its CEO Tebogo Malaka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The decision on Friday follows the board’s receipt and consideration of a final forensic report this week relating to procurement irregularities in the R800m pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender.

The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials. 

The IDT said its precautionary suspension was aligned with internal policies and the Labour Relations Act and was instituted to allow for an independent and unhindered investigation into the serious matters raised.

“The board emphasises this is not a disciplinary sanction. Ms Malaka remains an employee of the organisation and has not been found guilty of any misconduct.”

To ensure continuity and organisational stability, the board asked Macpherson to second a senior official to serve as acting CEO. The minister seconded Carmen-Joy Abrahams to the role with immediate effect.

TimesLIVE

PSA urges suspension of IDT officials over oxygen plant tender

The Public Servants Association has called for the immediate suspension of Independent Development Trust officials implicated in alleged misconduct ...
News
3 days ago

Company used fraudulent licence to win R428m oxygen tender

The company that was awarded a R428m tender to supply oxygen systems to 60 hospitals did not have the required license and fraudulently used one ...
News
4 days ago

Zikalala rejects link to appointment of IDT's new CEO

The deputy minister of public works Sihle Zikalala has distanced himself from the appointment of the CEO of the Independent Development Trust Tebogo ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...