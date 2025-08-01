Prof Firoz Cachalia is set to be sworn in at the Union Buildings on Friday before taking up his new role of acting police minister, the Presidency announced.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Firoz Cachalia sworn in as acting police minister
Prof Firoz Cachalia is set to be sworn in at the Union Buildings on Friday before taking up his new role of acting police minister, the Presidency announced.
TimesLIVE
ConCourt dismisses MK Party's case on Mchunu, Madlanga commission
Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees'
Hawks arrest Gauteng traffic cop and accomplice for corruption
Probe instituted after Duduza police sell empty bottles at liquor shop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos