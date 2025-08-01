News

WATCH | Firoz Cachalia sworn in as acting police minister

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2025 - 10:11

Prof Firoz Cachalia is set to be sworn in at the Union Buildings on Friday before taking up his new role of acting police minister, the Presidency announced.

ConCourt dismisses MK Party's case on Mchunu, Madlanga commission

Apex court says case should not have come directly to the highest court
19 hours ago

Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees'

Eastern Cape police are taking seriously threats by extortionists targeting teachers at a secondary school in Ngqeleni.
16 hours ago

Hawks arrest Gauteng traffic cop and accomplice for corruption

A Gauteng traffic police official and a civilian are expected to appear before the Lenasia magistrate's court on Thursday to face extortion and ...
1 day ago

Probe instituted after Duduza police sell empty bottles at liquor shop

District police commissioner in Ekurhuleni Maj-Gen Anna Sithole has instructed a senior officer to investigate the circumstances which led to the ...
2 days ago

