Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance

The City of Tshwane has shut down retail market trading in Marabastad after traders were found to be operating without permits.
The city conducted a law enforcement operation in the area on Thursday in collaboration with the home affairs department and the police to check traders' legal status.
It said 43 businesses were inspected, leading to some being issued notices for contravening laws.
Two businesses were cut off from illegal electricity connections and seven businesses and 20 stalls were closed immediately.
Mayor Nasiphi Moya said traders failed to produce trading permits as required by the city's street trading bylaws.
“Trading without permits is illegal in Tshwane and that is why the economic development and spatial planning department recommended the Marabastad retail market be closed,” Moya said.
The move was widely criticised. However, Moya emphasised the importance of protecting the health and safety of residents.
“It is important to remind traders that bylaws exist to protect residents and business operations. The mayoral committee has taken a decision to accelerate its priority objective of maintaining a clean and safe city.”
She advised traders to approach the city's economic development and spatial planning department in Pretoria to get information on how to obtain trading permits.
“Permission to trade is not granted through a lease agreement between a landowner and a trader or business owner. Trading permits and compliance with fire, health and safety are required for approved trading.”
Moya highlighted that traders need to attend a compulsory workshop on street trading to operate a business in the city. Applicants would then be required to apply with a certified copy of their ID, a copy of the lease agreement for the trading space and complete the compliance process by paying for food handling training to the health department and fire safety enforcement before the certificate of acceptance could be issued.
Moya has been involved in leading these operations since she was appointed mayor. She said in the past week the city has conducted inspections at 341 premises; 175 were found to be compliant and 166 were noncompliant. She said 135 statutory notices and 29 fines valued at R125,000 were issued.
Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance
Image: Nasiphi Moya/ X
