Protesters oppose bail for men allegedly linked to murder of KZN municipal worker

Victim's husband one of those arrested

By Mfundo Mkhize - 01 August 2025 - 12:40
Nokulunga Mashabane was fatally shot on June 27. Police arrested two men, including her husband on Wednesday.
Image: Nokulunga Mashabane Facebook profile

Protesters gathered outside the KwaDukuza magistrate's court north of Durban on Friday before the appearance of two men, one of them the husband of slain municipal employee Nokulunga Happiness Mashabane, who was killed in June.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police and private security arrested Mashabane's husband and an alleged accomplice on Wednesday. 

Mashabane, 31, was found dead in her vehicle along the Zinkwazi link road on June 27.

“She was found with gunshot wounds to the head and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Netshiunda.

South African Municipal Workers Union secretary in KwaDukuza, Nkululeko Dladla, said they were opposed to the two suspects getting bail.

Their protest coincided with the start of Women’s Month.

“We, as men, should be seen to be at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence (GBV). We want to send a message that any form of GBV is unacceptable, whether it is meted out to women or children,” said Dladla.

King Shaka Street was cordoned off with a strong police presence as the protesters bearing placards chanted songs denouncing the murder.

Mashabane was employed as a manager dealing with intergovernmental relations and protocol in the mayor's office.

